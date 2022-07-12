2022 Amazon Prime Day Deals for Triathletes

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Amazon Prime Day may be later than usual this year, but the retail giant is making up for it with big savings. Over the next 48 hours, Amazon will release discounts on thousands of items on its site, making it an ideal time for Prime members to upgrade gear and stock up on necessities for training and racing. We’ll be updating this page throughout the sale with the best Amazon Prime Day deals for triathletes – be sure to check back often!

Amazon Prime Day Deals for Triathletes

Garmin Smartwatches

Prime Day: Up to 51% off

If you’ve been looking to get a new Garmin, today’s the day. Whether you go for the Garmin Forerunner 735XT (51% off at $169) or the Fenix 6s Pro (33% off at $399), the savings will be significant.

Nordictrack T-Series Treadmill

MSRP: $999

Prime Day: $699

Adding a treadmill to your home gym just got a lot more affordable – the bestelling NordicTrack T-Series, with a space-saving fold-up design and interactive touchscreen, is on deep discount during Prime Day.

Apple Watch Series 7

MSRP: $429

Prime Day: $309

If you’re looking for an everyday smartwatch that can also track your workouts, the Apple Series 7 does it all. In addition to tracking workout data, the Series 7 can be a central hub for listening to music, taking calls, tracking sleep, and using Apple Pay for mid-ride coffee stops.

Bose Tempo Sunglasses

MSRP: $249

Prime Day: $199

A safer alternative to earbuds when running or riding, these audio sunglasses have built-in speakers that micro-target your ears (and your ears only) while also allowing you to hear the environment around you. Read our review of the Bose Tempo Sunglasses.

TYR Women’s Solid Diamondback Swimsuit

Prime Day: Up to 40% off

Refresh your swimsuit rotation with new suits from TYR. The popular Diamondback swimsuit design, which features a keyhole back, 50+ UPF fabric, and chlorine resistance, is on deep discount during Prime Day.

Vitamix 5200 Blender

MSRP: $405

Prime Day: $299

Looking to add a little juice to your smoothie making? The super-powered Vitamix can handle any mix of frozen fruit, ice cubes, whole produce, and protein powder you can dream up. Bonus: The self-cleaning function gets the blender sparkling clean in just 30 seconds – perfect for time-crunched triathletes.

Shokz OpenRun Headphones

MSRP: $129

Prime Day: $89

These extremely comfortable and lightweight bone-conduction headphones have a battery life of up to 8 hours, making them a popular choice with runners and cyclists for long workouts. At this price, they’re certainly worth checking out.

My Kilometre Tri Shorts

MSRP: $41

Prime Day: $33

Beginner triathletes looking for entry-level pricing on clothing to wear for their first race will appreciate the 20 percent savings on men’s and women’s tri shorts. With features like a drawstring race, pockets, and flat-lock stitching, these shorts are a fine choice for budget-conscious triathletes.

Suunto Smartwatches

Prime Day: Up to 40% off

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or picking up an early Christmas present for your multisporting spouse, you can’t go wrong with a Suunto. Read our reviews of the Suunto 5 Peak and Suunto 7 smartwatches.

Fusion Percussive Massage Gun

MSRP: $199

Prime Day: $74

If you’ve been wanting to check out percussive massage guns without dropping some serious coin, this Prime Day deal knocks over 60 percent off the usual price of its bestselling Fusion product.

Flybird Adjustable Dumbbell

MSRP: $119

Prime Day: $89

Remember at the beginning of the pandemic, when everyone was scrambling to buy weights for their home gym – but they were all sold out? Don’t get caught in that situation again. These compact adjustable dumbbells give you five to 25 pounds of weight in a 15-inch footprint, making them a perfect addition to a home gym setup.

Under Armour Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts

MSRP: $25

Prime Day: $17

Running Shorts for under $20? We’re listening – and buying. Under Armour’s popular Fly 2.0 style of running shorts features strategic mesh for heat and moisture management, a key pocket, and reflective hits for extra safety.

Saucony Endorphin Speed 2

MSRP: $160

Prime Day: $79

Running shoes can be expensive, so Prime Day is always a good time to check for deals. This one for Saucony Endorphin Speed is worth checking out, as are other Saucony deals such as the Hurricane 23, Guide 14, or Kinvara 12. Read our review of the Saucony Endorphin Speed.

BougeRV Hitch Bike Rack

MSRP: $219

Prime Day: $175

This lockable, foldable, hitch-mounted bike rack can help you transport up to 4 bikes – which means everyone can carpool to the race together.

TCJJ 2-Pack Silicone Swim Caps

MSRP: $16

Prime Day: $11

If there’s one thing swimmers always need more of, it’s silicone swim caps. These fun designs shake out to just over $5 per cap, making it a steal. Get some for yourself, plus a few for your buddies at Masters swim.

Begona Vertical Bike Rack

MSRP: $55

Prime Day: $44

Whether you’re looking to save space in your garage or in search of an elegant solution for keeping your bike in your office on bike-to-work days, this vertical stand is an elegant solution to getting your bike out of the way. At less than $50, it’s a steal.

BOB Jogging Stroller

MSRP: $469

Prime Day: $359

Sales on new jogging strollers are rare, especially from the popular BOB brand. If you’ve been looking to take the kids along for the run, bag this lightweight jogging stroller while you can.

Arena Powerfin Hook Swim Training Fins

MSRP: $34

Prime Day: $23

Stop borrowing fins from the pool’s lost-and-found bin and buy your own pair. This set from Arena will be a new favorite in your swim training toolkit.

Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder

MSRP: $91

Prime Day: $59

Stock up on protein powder with this deal from Vega, the popular plant-based brand developed by former professional triathlete Brendan Brazier.

TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller

MSRP: $66

Prime Day: $44

Get serious about your recovery with this hollow-core foam roller that lets you deliver targeted pressure to even the tightest muscles.

Zealios Sunscreen & Chamois Cream

Prime Day: 30% off

Two things a triathlete can’t have too much of: sunscreen and chamois cream. Stock up on both with this storewide sale from Zealios.