2021 Black Friday Deals for Triathletes

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

With how pricey our sport can be, it’s no surprise that on Black Friday triathletes gleefully rub their hands together, whip out their credit cards, and secure the year’s best deals on everything from gear to nutrition. To help you out, we’ve compiled some of 2021’s top Black Friday bargains for spend-hungry triathletes.

2021 Black Friday Deals on Apparel

WYN Republic

WYN Republic is a fan favorite for cycling and triathlon gear. They’re having a five-day 25% site-wide sale beginning on Black Friday. MALO, WYN Republic’s sister company, focuses more on athleisure and running gear. They’ll alsobe having six days of surprise deals, so be sure to check their site.

Coeur Sports

The women-focused endurance apparel company is offering 40% off site-wide with code STUFFING40.

VARLO Apparel

VARLO, North America’s only black-owned triathlon apparel company, started its holiday deals last week and many are already sold out, but you can still snag some good deals on last season’s jersey and $90 off on most of their on-sale bibs.

Zone3

Zone3 is traditionally known for their swim gear, but they also offer trisuits. Many are up to 50% off on their site.

MAAP Cycling

MAAP creates high-end cycling pieces that will be up to 50% off during Black Friday this year.

Pearl Izumi

Pearl Izumi makes everything from cycling and triathlon apparel to handy cycling accessories like shoe covers and gloves. Get 25% off sitewide and 5% of your purchase goes to Go Grants to create more safe places to ride.

Swiftwick

No one wants blisters. That’s just a fact. Look no further than Swiftwick’s 25% off sitewide Black Friday sale for comfortable, moisture-wicking socks of all different designs and styles.

2021 Black Friday Deals on Nutrition

Klean Athlete

Klean Athlete sells supplements such as magnesium and iron that are verified to meet NSF international and safe sport standards and are free from gluten, wheat, and artificial coloring or ingredients. They’re offered at 20% off this Black Friday.

The Feed

The Feed is a popular online nutrition warehouse where you can buy Clif Shot Blocks, Maurten gels, and Skratch Labs all in one fell-swoop. They’re running a sale that includes 20% of Skratch Labs and 33% off Maurten brand products.

Gen UCan

You, too, can fuel and hydrate like many of the triathlon pros by scooping up deals up to 30% off on Gen UCan’s bars, hydration and recovery powders, and gels.

GU Energy

We’re pretty sure you’ll become as speedy as Mirinda Carfrae, if you shop GU’s site-wide 20% off sale on gels, chews, and more.

HoneyStinger

Powered by the sweet nectar from bees, HoneyStinger is a fan-favorite when it comes to nutrition. Take 50% off their Rapid Hydration and 25% off everything else for Black Friday.

2021 Black Friday Deals on Tech

Garmin

Garmin is having its big holiday sale right now where you can score deals like $100 off the Forerunner 945 and get free shipping on orders over $25.

Polar

Polar is frequently thought of as Garmin’s main rival, and their sales are rivals too. You can snag Polar tech for up to 20% off now through Cyber Monday.

Wahoo

You can get 10% off for today only on the Wahoo Tickr heart rate monitor when you purchase it via the Zwift store.

Therabody

Looking to upgrade your recovery regimen? Therabody is hosting a sale that includes up to $200 off their percussive recovery guns and $300 off their recovery boots. Happy recovering!

Hyperice

Hyperice, which now owns Normatec, is another recovery specialty company. Whether you want to get a percussive recovery gun for $70 off or score recovery boots for $150 off, you can’t go wrong prioritizing recovery.

2021 Black Friday Deals on Bike Trainers

TacX

Scoop up a TacX Neo 2T smart trainer for $200 off the list price until Nov. 29 when you purchase via the Zwift store.

Elite

Elite is a trainer company based in Italy. They’re becoming increasingly well-known in the U.S., especially for their super-luxe Elite Direto XR smart trainer. The brand is offering 15% off all products now through Dec. 1 when you shop through the Zwift store.

Wahoo

For today only, you can score 10% off the Wahoo Kickr, Core, Climb, Snap, Headwind, and Desk via the Zwift store. You can also take the same discount on the Wahoo Tickr heart rate monitor through the same Zwift outlet.

Stages

For those looking to go all the way with their indoor bike experience, you can snag a Stages SB20 Smart Bike for $400 off via Zwift.

2021 Black Friday Deals on Swim Gear

Roka

Swim like Lucy Charles when you get a Roka Maverick X wetsuit for nearly $200 off (OK, maybe not as fast as Lucy Charles) or pick up a pair of sleek Roka sunglasses for up to 50% off, too.

Zone3

As mentioned in the apparel section, Zone3 is offering up to 50% off on practically all of their wetsuits and swimskins. Don’t miss out on this steep deal!

BlueSeventy

You can get a great quality wetsuit for up to 60% off during this classic wetsuit manufacturer’s holiday sale this weekend.

Xterra

Another well-known swim gear brand, Xterra is showing crazy markdowns, like $500 off some wetsuits and $20 off certain accessories. Hurry—sale ends on Saturday.

The Magic5

Who wouldn’t want to wear goggles backed by both Jan Frodeno and the hit show Shark Tank? Take 20-30% off these perfect-fitting goggles during the brand’s sale this weekend.

2021 Black Friday Deals on Bike Gear

The Pro’s Closet

The Pro’s Closet is everyone’s go-to for discounted yet high-quality bikes, frames, wheels, and more. You can access deals as steep as 50% off for all Cyber Week.

Rudy Project

Rudy Project is well-known for their tri helmets and sunglasses. While none of their tri-specific aero helmets are on sale, you can get up to 30% off some of their sport-specific sunglasses through Cyber Monday.

Quintana Roo

If you’ve been lusting after the gorgeous Quintana Roo PR SIX2 Disc bike, now is your chance to score it for more than $1,000 off. While you’re at it, scoop up a Quintana Roo wetsuit for about $150 off and you’ve gotten yourself a pretty sweet bargain. Many—if not most—of Quintana Roo’s bike models are steeply discounted through Cyber Monday.

Light and Motion

Safety is critical when you’re riding on the road. One of the best ways to make yourself extra-visible to cars, pedestrians, and other cyclists is by having a front and back light. Light and Motion is offering 20% off select bike lights for Black Friday.

KOM Cycling

KOM Cycling has everything you need to rock your next ride, whether it’s a brand-specific bike computer mount or a fancy rocker plate to make your indoor trainer ride more realistic, you can get 35% off your order. The discount is automatically applied at checkout.

SciCon

Now that you’re starting to travel to races again, you’ll want to make sure you and your bike arrive in style—and in one piece. You can add protective SciCon bike and wheel luggage (along with a pair of SciCon glasses or apparel pieces while you’re at it) to your travel kit at 40% off this weekend.

2021 Black Friday Deals on Run Gear

JackRabbit

JackRabbit specializes in all things running. Whether you’re looking for a sweat-wicking headband or a new pair of kicks, you’ll likely find it during JackRabbit’s up to 70% off online Black Friday sale.

Saucony

It’s pretty rare for a running shoe company to offer steep discounts. Saucony is breaking that stereotype by offering 20% off site-wide during Black Friday with code LETSGO2020.

2021 Miscellaneous Black Friday Tri Deals

Black Triday from USA Triathlon

USA Triathlon has partnered up with hundreds of events, training plans, and coaches to offer discounts on entry fees, training plan prices, and coaching costs with code BLACKTRIDAY, valid from Nov. 26-29.

WatrBodl

WatrBodl is the cheeky water bottle and apparel company that snuck onto the scene this past year with play on words like “Pure Watts” for Purell and “Pasta” in the same font as “Rapha.” Add some levity to your training with their site-wide sale.

Zealios

With how much wear and tear triathletes put on their hair and skin, it’s key to have products that help with sun protection, hair fraying, and dry skin. Enter: Zealios. Get 30% off everything site-wide with code ZUP30 during Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday.

Decathlon

Decathlon is like a less expensive REI and with a bit more triathlon gear, like bib shorts and strength training equipment. You can score up to 50% off site-wide this weekend through Cyber Monday.

Outside+

We saved the best for last. Get 45% off our premium one-of-a-kind multisport membership—that includes subscriptions to Triathlete and another magazine of your choice from our network of brands, an annual FinisherPix photo package, $60 off your next event on AthleteReg, access to Today’s Plan training software and to our library of online course, and a $50 gear credit. It’s worth more than $500—and it’s only $54 right now.