Ask A Gear Guru: What Are Your Favorite Tri Gifts and Stocking Stuffers Under $40?

Darn Tough Pacer Micro Crew Ultra-Lightweight Running Sock

$21, darntough.com

I like these socks for their ultra-lightweight wicking properties and durable, blister-free construction, but I love these socks because they’re made in the U.S.A., and offer a receipt-free, unconditional warranty for life. (The fun turtle print on the ankle doesn’t hurt, either!)

Knog Blinder Mini Front Bike Light

$30, us.knog.com

The unique pattern and design on this aptly named headlight means you can strap it anywhere, and the USB-rechargeable battery lasts up to 30 hours with four unique light patterns. Buy a few for multi-angle safety while riding.

Roka X1 Goggle

$27, roka.com

Roka’s goggles have unparalleled lens quality, and the X1 is their largest, and tri-friendliest offering, with a huge field of vision and five color choices for conditions ranging from heavy fog to bright, midday sun.

Tracksmith Inverno Gloves

$32, tracksmith.com

Northeast-based Tracksmith knows cold-weather running, and as such has created an advanced poly-blend glove with touchscreen-compatible thumb and forefinger, along with a clever inverted-fabric snot patch for that drippy schnoz.

Tailwind Nutrition Recovery Mix

$36, tailwindnutrition.com

Though better known for their during-workout drink mix, Tailwind’s recovery blend is a very light-tasting mix of carbs, complete protein, and electrolytes for those chilly winter runs or sweaty indoor cycling grinds.

Roll “The Everyday” Foam Roller

$40, rollga.com

Year after year this simple foam roller finds it way onto our editors’ favorites list for one simple reason: It does far more than most other cylindrical foam rollers. The “peanut” has grooves to reach muscles and tendons without causing pressure on bones, and six color choices to match your giftee’s style.

Buff Pack Speed Cap

$30, buff.com

Hands-down the most packable running hat on the market, the Pack Speed Cap wads down super small but retains its shape when you need it.

Nathan Reflective Snap Bands

$9, set of two, Amazon.com

In addition to reflectivity for an early-morning run or while bike commuting to work, these high-viz accessories are sure to bring up some fun 80’s slap-bracelet nostalgia.

Castelli Pro Seamless 2 Arm Warmer

$30, castelli-cycling.com

This super-soft cycling (or running) arm warmer from Castelli works in a wide range of conditions without overheating in warmers temperatures, on climbs, or when you’re out on a run.

Lezyne Matrix Air Cage

$30, ride.lezyne.com

This super cool water bottle cage also houses an Apple AirTag (not included) to discreetly help track your bike in the case of theft. Even if your gift doesn’t already have an AirTag, the good news is another $30 will get your hands on one.

Camelbak Quick Grip Chill Handheld

$28, camelbak.com

This combination insulated 21-ounce water bottle plus storage pocket delivers space for your hydration, nutrition, a phone, keys, and more—all in a small, bounce-free package.

Blueseventy Buddy Bag Plus

$45, blueseventy.com

If your giftee doesn’t have an inflatable safety buoy for open-water swimming yet, now’s the chance for a not-so-subtle safety hint. Blueseventy’s version has waterproof storage for a phone and keys, and the Plus model boasts an LED light with multiple brightnesses and flashing modes.

Matador Pocket Blanket

$30, matadorup.com

How many times have you skipped that pre- or post-run stretching session because you didn’t want to get a dirty butt? With this super-tiny water- and puncture-resistant blanket, you can not only find a clean space to stretch, but also host an impromptu post-workout hang session.

Bonk Breaker Energy Bars

$30 for 12, bonkbreaker.com

Tired of eating dry, cardboard-tasting energy bars with ingredients you can’t pronounce? Give a tasty gift with Bonk Breakers’ gluten-free, dairy-free, and all natural energy bars that actually…drumroll…taste really really good. Our favorite: peanut butter and chocolate chip.

Tifosi Swank Sunglasses

$25, tifosioptics.com

This budget pair of sunnies has a hydrophilic nose pad for anti-slip, shatterproof lenses, and a lightweight frame with hidden hinges—perfect as a grab-and-go pair for running that you don’t have to baby.

Tubolito Road Tube

$35, tubolito.us

File this under: things you probably wouldn’t buy yourself, but would love as a gift. This crazy-lightweight tube tips the scales at only 38g (70g less than a standard rubber tube) and packs down to almost nothing. Whether it’s for race day or as an everyday spare, this is one of those cycling bits you didn’t know you needed.

Hero Kit Road Cycling

$35, herokit.com

This emergency kit is handpicked for cyclists, offering everything from a tire levers to a multitool to a repair manual, as well as the little things like a replacement chain link, assorted bolts, a poncho, and more.

Dr. Archy Foot Massager

$19, Amazon.com

This slip-on tool massages, supports, and stretches to treat sore feet, heel/arch pain, and plantar fasciitis.

Zealous Shower Bundle

$40, teamzelios.com

Featuring a bundle with premium 8-ounce versions of Zelios’ Swim & Sport Shampoo, Swim & Sport Conditioner, and Swim & Sport Body Wash, this collection of products helps with chemicals, sweat, and salt on your body and hair.

Mad Alchemy Chamois Cream

$15, madalchemy.com

This handcrafted line uses earth-friendly ingredients like beeswax, shea butter, and oils from various plants and herbs to create high-quality chamois creams and other cycling skincare products.