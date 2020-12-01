12 Days of Gift Guide Giveaways

The most wonderful time of year is here!

We love our members. And that’s why we’re giving them some of the amazing gifts from our Holiday Gift Guide. All members are automatically entered to win, as long as they’re a member by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 12. Winners will be notified after Dec. 15.

Complete List of Gifts Included

Day 1: Hypervolt Plus

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Day 2: Swim parka + Triathlon Swimming book + Swimbuds waterproof headphones

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Day 3: Morph Collapsible Foam Roller + Mad Ritual CBD Recovery Balm & Bath Bomb + Hatch Restore

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Day 4: Fitbit Sense

Day 5: Surfacing book + Runner’s Daily Desk calendar + Kudos2you coasters + Ciele running glasses

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Photo: Brad Kaminski



Day 6: Pearl Izumi gloves + La Sportiva gloves + Black Diamond carbon running poles



Photo: Brad Kaminski

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Day 7: Dimond kids’ balance bike

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Day 8: Endurance Sports TV subscription

Day 9: Triathlete cycling kit + Craft cycling gloves

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Day 10: Osprey Sirrus backpack

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Day 11: Atlas Run Snowshoes

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Day 12: MOTR

Photo: Brad Kaminski

REMEMBER: YOU MUST BE A MEMBER AS OF 12/12 AT 11:59 PM TO BE ENTERED TO WIN. SEE CONTEST RULES HERE

Happy Holidays from Triathlete!