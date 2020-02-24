In a year of big leaps forward, our editors and army of gear experts hand-picked 10 award-winning designs.

While other sports wait for trends to come to them, triathlon has a long, rich history of living at the cutting edge of technology and design. Multisport has led the pack in creating (and ending) trends, and while not every tri design is a home run, our sport is a petri dish for exciting innovation.

We sat down with our editors and a team of gear experts to whittle through the most exciting and impactful people, products, and more from the last year to see who is truly deserving of Triathlete’s Designs of the Year awards. We’ll unveil new categories every Monday and Wednesday for the next month online. And the winners are…