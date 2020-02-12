Unboxed: Hoka One One Arahi 4

Hoka One One’s Arahi 4 is a medium drop shoe at 5mm, and weighs in at a slim 9.6 ounces for the men’s version and 8 ounces for the women’s. The latest update to Hoka’s previous stability shoe—the Arahi 3—this new version also boasts a hardened EVA section that wraps around the back of the heel to provide support on both the medial and lateral sides of the foot. This lightweight stability shoe works well for both long runs and for those prefer more support while running fast.

Check out our video below for the full unboxing to get a look at the the Hoka One One Arahi 4, or scroll down for some quick takeaways.

First Impressions

$130, Hokaoneone.com



What I Like About The Hoka One One Arahi 4

This is a shockingly stable shoe for under 10 ounces, and it feels much more like a standard, non-Hoka shoe in terms of rocker and height. The lightweight, breathable upper looks great for those who run or race in hot climates.

What Makes Me Worried With The Hoka One One Arahi 4

The outsole looks super super soft and not very protective. As someone who runs on trails occasionally, this could be a problem. Though hardened EVA is great, there are no specific structural “apparatuses” in the midsole. While this could be a case of marketing gone mad on other brands, it’s just a little different.

Final Thoughts