Need a new bike for your 2020 season? This could be your chance to win big.

We’re giving away one just-released Quintana Roo PRsix2 triathlon bike, which is featured on the cover of our March/April Design issue as part of our annual “Win This Bike” contest.

The bike, which will come with Hed Vanquish 6GP wheels, is worth $10,495, making it the most valuable triathlon bike we’ve ever given away. The lucky winner will choose their bike size, crank length, and the paint color of the bike’s signature QBox. Enter now through May 15 at triathlete.com/winthisbike.

Subscribers will get the March/April issue with the Quintana Roo PRsix2 and American pro Matt Hanson on the cover in the next few days. Single copies of the magazine are now shipping from Velopress.com and will be released in the U.S. on newsstands on March 10. The digital edition will push to subscribers today, Feb. 25, through the Triathlete mobile app, ZINIO, Amazon Kindle, Readr app, and Google Play.