Unboxed: EVOC Road Bike Bag Pro

The latest bike box from EVOC, the Road Bike Bag Pro, is a combination hard and soft case that breaks down into a fraction of its size for storage, but still protects your bike. Using a similar design to its Bike Travel Bag Pro, this more deluxe version has hard sides near the handlebars and is meant to be a “fit-friendly” case—meaning you only have to remove the pedals and wheels in theory.
Though not cheap at $925, this bag also boasts features like an included bike stand for working on your rig on the road and a third wheel that allows easy transport on uneven surfaces.
Check out our video below for the full unboxing to get a look at the EVOC Road Bike Bag Pro, or scroll down for some quick takeaways.
First Impressions
$925, Evocsports.com
What I Like About The EVOC Road Bike Bag Pro
- Storage. We store bike boxes way more than we use them, and these things can be a huge pain if you don’t have lots of room.
- A combination of hard and soft equal protection and light weight.
What Makes Me Worried With The EVOC Road Bike Bag Pro
- There are a lot of rods and supports required to put this bike case together. We’ll do a full review to see if it’s as tricky as it looks.
- Though EVOC claims to be “fit-friendly,” meaning you only need to remove pedals and wheels, it’s unlikely that applied to tri bikes and aerobars.
Final Thoughts
- On one hand, the fact that this bike case breaks down really small is great, but if it requires a ton of work to make it that way, it might be more trouble than it’s worth if you travel enough.
- This is definitely one of the first soft-sided bike cases I’ve seen that doesn’t make me nervous, so I’d have no fear packing a high-end bike in here.