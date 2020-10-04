Your Guide to Hawaii From Home

If you’re signed up for our first virtual triathlon, then it’s finally time: race week is here! You’ve trained hard, or you haven’t; either way, it’s time to go. You now have from Oct. 5 to 11 to cover 2.4 miles swimming, 112 miles biking, and 26.2 miles running. And if you want to really simulate Hawaiian conditions, then we have some suggestions.

Here’s what you need to know to get the most out of your Hawaii From Home:

WATCH: Legendary Ironman champion Dave Scott has some tips on how to tackle the week and break up your miles—with a recommended schedule.

WATCH: Top pros Lauren Brandon, Rachel Joyce, and Tyler Butterfield share their tips for you to best tackle the swim, bike, and run.

How To Log Your Hawaii From Home Miles

Do you need to do the events in order?

If you’re racing solo, then we encourage you to treat it like a triathlon. But we know schedules can be tricky—and Dave Scott said above, the important thing is to challenge and push yourself. (You can follow his schedule too!) As long as you finish and log all the distances in the week, you’ll be a Hawaii From Home finisher and you’ll be entered to win the grand prize.

If you’re racing a relay team, then it’s completely OK for your team members to do the legs in whatever order you want. Just get them finished!

How far is it?

The swim is 2.4 miles or 4,225 yards or 3,863 meters. The bike is 112 miles or 180.2 kilometers. And the run is a marathon—26.2 miles or 42.2 kilometers.

The RunSignUp registration system will convert—for instance, if you swim in a pool and enter yards, it will convert to miles. But make sure you do the *whole* distance.

How do I log my miles?

Record and submit your swims, bikes, and rums through our results page on RunSignUp. You need to log in to your profile, head to the “Results” tab, and click “Submit Virtual Results” at the bottom. More directions here.

Record all your swims, bikes, and runs during race week and your miles will be added up along the way. You can see your progress in your profile. This is an honor system. While you can use a GPS watch or computer to track and upload the file, you can also report your time and distance manually. (Yes, we know swimming GPS can be funky; if you do the swim in a pool and choose to count your laps that’s OK too!) Remember: This is triathlon. If you cheat, you’re only cheating yourself.

To Win Hawaii From Home Prizes

First off, you’re already a winner! But if you actually want to win one of our amazing prizes, here’s what you need to know:

Daily raffle prizes: Each day, we’ll pick a winner at random for one of our daily prize packs. You’re automatically entered just by registering for Hawaii From Home

#HawaiiFromHome contest: Share a photo of your race week on social media and use the hashtag #HawaiiFromHome and you’ll be entered to win one of our Triathlete-branded Giordana cycling kits. Winners will be picked at the end of the week and only registered athletes are eligible

Grand Prize Drawing: Everyone who finishes and logs the 140.6 miles in the seven day period, by the close of the event, will be automatically entered into our random drawing for a new Argon 18 TT bike. One winner will be selected and announced after the event is over

Prizes will not be awarded based on results or times.

How do I get my Hawaii From Home swag, badges, and finisher’s certificate?

If you registered before Sept. 10, then your swag (t-shirt, goodie bag, and neck gaiter) have already been mailed out. If you registered after, then they’ll be mailed after race week.

You can download your virtual race bib by going to your profile in RunSignUp and clicking “View Digital Bib.” Print it out and take it with you during race week.

As you finish each leg during the week, you’ll also receive virtual badges by email. Feel free to share those on social and tell your friends how you’re doing! And when you’re all done, don’t forget your finisher’s certificate. Once you finish, go to your profile in RunSignUp and download your finisher’s certificate—signed by Dave Scott.

—

If you have any other questions, check out our FAQs. Good luck, stay safe—remember to follow all rules of the road and public health guidelines where you live—and don’t forget to share with us how you’re doing on social media! #hawaiifromhome