Win A Bike! Announcing Our Hawaii From Home Prizes

Don't miss your chance to take home one of these amazing prize packs.

We miss racing, and we know you do too. That’s why we’re hosting the Hawaii From Home virtual triathlon. Here’s the challenge: one week, 140.6 miles. From Oct. 5-11, since when so many of us would have gathered on the Big Island, let’s get together virtually instead. You can do it all at once, as fast as you want, or spread it out over the seven days and take your time. Do it as a relay or solo.

In addition to getting some awesome swag with registration, you’ll be eligible to win some amazing prizes. Every athlete who enters will be automatically eligible for the daily raffle prizes over race week. But to be entered in the raffle for the grand prize from Argon 18, you have to complete the entire distance.

Register now, log your miles during race week, and then wait to see if you win!

Grand Prize Raffle for Hawaii From Home Finishers

The grand prize is an Argon 18 E-118 Tri+ triathlon bike valued at over $8,500! You must finish the entire distance to be eligible to win.

Daily Raffles For All Registered Athletes

Monday, Oct. 5 – Kailua Bay Swim Pack

The Kailua Bay Swim Pack consists of a Zone3 Wetsuit, FORM Goggles, and a Zone3 Buoy.

Tuesday, Oct. 6 – Natural Energy Lab Sun Pack

The Natural Energy Lab Sun Pack consists of a Zealios Suncare Gift Pack, a Buff Hat, and Buff UV Sleeves.

Wednesday, Oct. 7 – Special Needs Nutrition Pack

The Special Needs Nutrition Pack consists of a Nuun Podium Series Prize Pack.

Thursday, Oct. 8 – Queen K Bike Speed Pack

The Queen K Bike Speed pack consists of a pair of Hunt 50 Carbon Aero Wheels and a Rudy Wing Aero Helmet.

Friday, Oct. 9 – Makalawena Beach Recovery Pack

The Makalawena Beach Recovery Pack consists of a Hyperice Hypervolt, Hyperice Vyper 2.0, and Resilience CBD oil.

Saturday, Oct. 10 – Ali’i Drive Run Pack

The Ali’i Drive Run Pack consists of 4 pairs of Hoka running shoes (Torrent 2, Carbon X, Clifton 7, and Rincon 2) and a Hoka team clothing kit.

Social Media Contests

In addition to the above raffles, we’ll be holding social media contests (use the hashtag #hawaiifromhome) during to giveaway some of these beautiful Triathlete kits. Keep an eye on our social networks (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram) for details on how to win and share your photos.

We’ll be giving away several of these Triathlete kits! (Bike not included.) Photo: Brad Kaminski

