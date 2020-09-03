Win A Bike! Announcing Our Hawaii From Home Prizes

We miss racing, and we know you do too. That’s why we’re hosting the Hawaii From Home virtual triathlon. Here’s the challenge: one week, 140.6 miles. From Oct. 5-11, since when so many of us would have gathered on the Big Island, let’s get together virtually instead. You can do it all at once, as fast as you want, or spread it out over the seven days and take your time. Do it as a relay or solo.

In addition to getting some awesome swag with registration, you’ll be eligible to win some amazing prizes. Every athlete who enters will be automatically eligible for the daily raffle prizes over race week. But to be entered in the raffle for the grand prize from Argon 18, you have to complete the entire distance.

Register now, log your miles during race week, and then wait to see if you win!

Grand Prize Raffle for Hawaii From Home Finishers

Daily Raffles For All Registered Athletes

Monday, Oct. 5 – Kailua Bay Swim Pack

Tuesday, Oct. 6 – Natural Energy Lab Sun Pack

Wednesday, Oct. 7 – Special Needs Nutrition Pack

Thursday, Oct. 8 – Queen K Bike Speed Pack

Friday, Oct. 9 – Makalawena Beach Recovery Pack

Saturday, Oct. 10 – Ali’i Drive Run Pack

Social Media Contests

In addition to the above raffles, we’ll be holding social media contests (use the hashtag #hawaiifromhome) during to giveaway some of these beautiful Triathlete kits. Keep an eye on our social networks (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram) for details on how to win and share your photos.

We’ll be giving away several of these Triathlete kits! (Bike not included.) Photo: Brad Kaminski

Register now!