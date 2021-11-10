What is the Ironman World Record? It’s Complicated

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

This past weekend, Gustav Iden put down an impressive 2:34:51 run for a win on his Ironman debut and a new Ironman Florida course record of 7:42:57. It was an epic performance, and on the Ironman Facebook broadcast and on social media people started throwing around questions about the Ironman world record, Ironman bests, and Ironman course records. Was this performance it or was it just a hint of a world record to come? What even is the Ironman world record?

Let’s start with the first thing first: There is no such official thing as an Ironman world record—not that that stops people from keeping unofficial records. And, no, Iden’s 7:42 is also not the unofficial fastest-known Ironman or iron-distance time.

How Ironman world records work

In running, official world records have to meet certain criteria, including course certification, requirements around how many athletes must be in the event, drug testing, and even whether women were racing alone or if it’s a co-ed event. These record-setting standards do not exist in triathlon. And while course distances are confirmed in high-level World Triathlon racing (i.e., the Olympics—though even at the Rio Games, the bike course was stated to be short), there is no course certification for long-course or for regular age-group races of any distance. It’s approximately 70.3 or 140.6 miles, but who’s really checking?

Ironman officials confirmed that they do not keep official world or course records for these reasons—because of variations in courses from year-to-year and from course-to-course, and because of the lack of official course certifications.

“Due to variance of courses (even from year-to-year the same race could have course alterations), combined with the fact that unlike marathons, triathlon does not have official course certification for records, we use world best, course best, race best, swim/bike/run course best, etc.,” said an Ironman spokesperson.

For what it’s worth, the Guinness World Records recognizes the “fastest time to complete an Ironman triathlon” (funnily, a record that was actually set at Challenge Roth), the Ironman World Championship fastest time, and a whole host of other triathlon-related things, like the fastest time to complete an Ironman blindfolded or the most siblings to complete an Ironman or the largest triathlon race (Nation’s Triathlon in 2010).

OK, but what are the fastest Ironman times?

Sure, sure, you’re thinking, there’s not an official Ironman world record, but there are still times that everyone knows are the fastest—and isn’t that basically just as good?

This is where it tends to get even a bit more complicated. Earlier this summer, Jan Frodeno set a “world record” Ironman time of 7:27:53. It was truly a stunning physical performance, but was it a world record? Frodo did it in a two-man exhibition event that was designed for fast times and had quirks like a velodrome-style turnaround and motorcycles that handed him water bottles while he biked. Does that meet the standard of an actual race? He did have to actually do the whole thing by himself, but he didn’t have to deal with the indignities of a regular race, competitors, aid stations, transition areas, and all that goes with that.

Similarly, the Sub7/Sub8 project is modeling itself off the Breaking2 marathon spectacle and attempting to answer the question of if a man can go sub-8 and a woman sub-7—but they’ll allow drafting and specialized courses picked for ideal conditions. Does that then meet the standards of a record?

In a much simpler vein, there are also courses that are simply known to be fast—Ironman Brazil, Challenge Roth, Bahrain 70.3—and those that are known to not be fast—Kona, for instance (making Daniela Ryf’s performance there in 2018 even more impressive—even with it being a “fast” year). And then, there are the issues around when a course gets shortened or modified. In 2018, Ironman said they would recognize the times set at Ironman Texas as “world’s best” and “course best” times despite the bike course being shortened—leading to much debate. They had initially said course record times set would come with an asterisk.

And we haven’t even talked about the impact of drafting in regular race settings. All of that being said, these are the fastest known world leading times. Check out even more detail on historical records broken down at TriRating.com.

Fastest Ironman time:

Men: 7:39:25 – Matt Hanson (IM Texas, 2018)

Women: 8:31:05 – Melissa Hauschildt (IM Texas, 2018)

If you don’t count Texas that year, since it was controversially short, then you have to look at:

Men: 7:40:23 – Tim Don (IM Brazil, 2017)

Women: 8:26:18 – Daniela Ryf (IM World Championships in Kona, 2018)

Fastest non-Ironman brand time:

Men: 7:35:39 – Jan Frodeno (Challenge Roth, 2016)

Women: 8:18:13 – Chrissie Wellington (Challenge Roth, 2011)

Fastest Ironman World Championship course record:

Men: 7:51:13 – Jan Frodeno (2019)

Women: 8:26:18 – Daniela Ryf (2018)

Fastest half-Iron distance:

Men: 3:25:21 – Kristian Blummenfelt (Bahrain 70.3, 2019)

Women: 3:52:51 – Holly Lawrence (Bahrain 70.3, 2019)

So where did Iden’s 7:42:57 land him? It’s certainly the fastest known Ironman debut on record, and would put him in the top five Ironman performances. When you take into account that the swim was exceptionally slow in Florida this past weekend, then it starts to look even more impressive—and makes a strong case for why course-to-course comparisons are key in triathlon record discussions.