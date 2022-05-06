Watch the Tri Esports World Championship Here

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

This weekend, the first-ever esports world title in triathlon will be awarded at the Super League Arena Games in Singapore on May 7. While the virtual/in-person hybrid events are always exciting, a new official world crown on the line (with World Triathlon points) makes the stakes even higher than usual.

After two previous events in Munich and London, this grand final in Singapore will count for double the amount of points of the first two races and a winner will be named via cumulative totals. The arena in Singapore will also be an outdoor venue—mixing things up even more.

RELATED: Yes, There Will Be An Esports Triathlon World Champion This Year

Super League Arena Games format

You may remember the Arena Games from last year as the hybrid race that took place in an arena using a pool, and stationary bikes and treadmills connected to Zwift. This year Super League teamed up with World Triathlon to make the Arena Games the official home for the first-ever esports world title in triathlon.

Unlike traditional triathlons, Super League utilizes various formats to keep people guessing and to keep the stakes high—rounds of short 200m swim/4km bike/1km runs, changing up the order of the legs, equalizer formats, pursuit formats, etc. In these Arena Games, there were be heats on Friday local time in Singapore. Each heat will have two stages of swim-bike-run.

Saturday will then have a repechage and a final. In the men’s, the top two athletes in each heat will qualify for the final. Those placed 3-7 qualify for the repechage. In addition, the five fastest losers across the heats also qualify for the repechage. In the women’s, the top two in each heat qualify automatically through to the final with all other athletes going into the repechage. For the men, the top two in each repechage qualify for the final. For the women, the top six qualify for the final.

The final will be three stage. The first two stages will be swim-bike-run and then run-bike-swim. Times will be accumulated and the last round (swim-bike-run) will be done in pursuit-style, with athletes starting based on their times from the previous two rounds; the first person to finish wins.

RELATED: Are the Super League Arena Games the Most Exciting Show in Tri?

Who to watch?

You can always count on Super League to bring together the best in short-course. In addition to many of the athletes we saw in London and Munich, there are some additions to the finale.

In the men’s event, multiple Tokyo medalist Alex Yee headlines the field, alongside Belgian star Marten van Riel, who dominated in his dabbling at 70.3 last month, and Olympic bronze medalist Hayden Wilde. Plus, surprise Munich winner Aurelien Raphael will look to overcome his technical difficulties in London.

In the women’s race, Beth Potter is the one to beat at this format, with a win and a second place already in her arsenal she has the title virtually locked up. Olympic medalists Jessica Learmonth and George Taylor-Brown, though, will be hoping to upset with the double points available in Singapore.

You can see the full list of athletes here.

How to watch the Super League Arena Games?

If you’re in the U.S., that answer is easy: Watch Super League here! The feed below will start at 4 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 7 to show the finals. All of this year’s Super League events (both indoor Arena Games and the outdoor championship season this fall) will be available on Outside Watch.

After the race, watch the replay on Outside Watch here.

There are also live streaming options outside of the U.S. on Eurosport and World Triathlon’s TriathlonLIVE channels. Super League maintains a detailed listing of broadcasts by geography here.

On every streaming option, this weekend’s 2.5-hour feed will be streamed with English commentary and international graphics, along with on-screen data from Zwift.

The early preliminary heats will also be available on Super League’s Youtube channel and on TriathlonLIVE.