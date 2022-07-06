Triathlete Hour Podcast: The Roth Episode

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Welcome to the Roth edition of the Triathlete Hour. Sid and I are bringing this episode to you from the Roth expo the morning after the race. We talk about if the legendary event lives up to the hype, if it’s full back post-COVID, and then we dissect the pro races: Anne’s win, Jan’s DNF, Magnus Ditlev’s near record.

Thanks to Sid and thanks to the entire Roth team for giving us the chance to experience this event. More for our members: