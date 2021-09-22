Become a Member

Triathlete Hour Podcast: The 70.3 Worlds Show

All the ins and outs from the exciting races (and news) this past weekend.

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

Laura Siddall joins us this week for a “quick” recap of the 70.3 World Championship races—with all the details you might have missed from the broadcast and the report from the ground. Plus, we break down the rumors that Kona could get moved from Kona.

Check out the rest of our coverage:

Stay On Topic