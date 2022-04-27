Triathlete Hour Podcast: Mark Allen Gives Us His St. George Analysis and Predictions

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Welcome to the all St. George episode of the Triathlete Hour. Today we’ve got everything you need to know for the Ironman World Championship in St. George next weekend. Legendary world champion Mark Allen is here to break it all down. He talks to us about what goes through a champ’s mind in the last two weeks before the big dance, how he thinks St. George will play out differently than Kona, and his very detailed background on all the top contenders.

And first Laura Siddall gives us the inside look at final Worlds prep and her athlete take.

We will try to bring you an on-the-ground show in St. George next week, but keep up on Triathlete with all the latest the first Ironman World Championship since 2019. Bookmark this page & here’s everything you need: