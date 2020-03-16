The worldwide spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) is leading to cancelations of all kinds of large events, including most races planned in the near future. Here's our ongoing list.

As public officials attempt to curtail the spread of coronavirus by limiting large gatherings, many triathlons, running races, and cycling events are rightly being canceled or postponed—either indefinitely or to a date later in the year. Although we can not keep a comprehensive list of all races in the world, we’ll attempt to update this list as decisions are made about canceling or postponing major races.

If you have a question about your upcoming race, check with your local race director. And, remember, they’re going through the same stress you are.

Endurance Sports Wire is also keeping a list of events being canceled or postponed. Additionally, you can see the latest updates from Ironman here on their site.

ITU also announced it would be suspending all activities and races through April 30. It’s not yet clear how this will affect the Olympics or Olympic qualification.

Triathlons Canceled or Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Oceanside 70.3 RESCHEDULED to a date TBD in October Ironman Texas POSTPONED to a date TBD Ironman South Africa RESCHEDULED to Nov. 15, 2020 Texas 70.3 POSTPONED to a date TBD Puerto Rico 70.3 POSTPONED to a date TBD Super Seal Triathlon CANCELED Greece 70.3 RESCHEDULED to Oct. 25, 2020 Davao 70.3 RESCHEDULED to May 20, 2010 Desaru Coast 70.3 POSTPONED to a date TBD Liuzhou 70.3 RESCHEDULED to Sept. 20, 2020 Taiwan 70.3 RESCHEDULED to Sept. 13, 2020 Ironman Taiwan CANCELED for 2020, will happen on March 21, 2021 ITU WTS Abu Dhabi CANCELED ITU WTS Bermuda CANCELED ITU World Cup Sarasota CANCELED ITU World Cup New Plymouth CANCELED ITU World Cup Brasilia CANCELED ITU World Cup Huatulco CANCELED Super League Neom POSTPONED to a date TBD Challenge Salou RESCHEDULED to Sept. 27, 2020 Ultraman Arizona RESCHEDULED to Nov. 13-15, 2020 USAT Collegiate Club & High School National Championships POSTPONED to a date TBD

Running Races Canceled or Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Boston Marathon RESCHEDULED to Sept. 14, 2020 London Marathon RESCHEDULED to Oct. 4, 2020 NYC Half-Marathon CANCELED Rome Marathon CANCELED Barcelona Marathon RESCHEDULED to Oct. 25, 2020 Paris Marathon RESCHEDULED to Oct. 18, 2020 Big Sur Marathon POSTPONED to a date TBD Rock n’ Roll DC Marathon POSTPONED to date TBD Rock n’ Roll San Francisco Half-Marathon POSTPONED to date TBD USA Track & Field Masters Championships CANCELED Carlsbad 5000 RESCHEDULED to Sept. 19-20, 2020

Cycling Races Canceled or Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Over 100 cycling races have been canceled or indefinitely postponed worldwide, according to VeloNews, and the UCI announced it would suspend Olympic qualification until at least April 3 across disciplines. USA Cycling suspended permits on all its sanctioned events through April 5.