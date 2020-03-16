The worldwide spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) is leading to cancelations of all kinds of large events, including most races planned in the near future. Here's our ongoing list.

As public officials attempt to curtail the spread of coronavirus by limiting large gatherings, many triathlons, running races, and cycling events are rightly being canceled or postponed—either indefinitely or to a date later in the year. Although we can not keep a comprehensive list of all races in the world, we’ll attempt to update this list as decisions are made about canceling or postponing major races.

If you have a question about your upcoming race, check with your local race director. And, remember, they’re going through the same stress you are.

Endurance Sports Wire is also keeping a list of events being canceled or postponed. Additionally, you can see the latest updates from Ironman here on their site.

ITU also announced it would be suspending all activities and races through April 30. It’s not yet clear how this will affect the Olympics or Olympic qualification.

Triathlons Canceled or Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Oceanside 70.3
RESCHEDULED to a date TBD in October
Ironman Texas
POSTPONED to a date TBD
Ironman South Africa
RESCHEDULED to Nov. 15, 2020
Texas 70.3
POSTPONED to a date TBD
Puerto Rico 70.3
POSTPONED to a date TBD
Super Seal Triathlon
CANCELED
Greece 70.3
RESCHEDULED to Oct. 25, 2020
Davao 70.3
RESCHEDULED to May 20, 2010
Desaru Coast 70.3
POSTPONED to a date TBD
Liuzhou 70.3
RESCHEDULED to Sept. 20, 2020
Taiwan 70.3
RESCHEDULED to Sept. 13, 2020
Ironman Taiwan
CANCELED for 2020, will happen on March 21, 2021
ITU WTS Abu Dhabi
CANCELED
ITU WTS Bermuda
CANCELED
ITU World Cup Sarasota
CANCELED
ITU World Cup New Plymouth
CANCELED
ITU World Cup Brasilia
CANCELED
ITU World Cup Huatulco
CANCELED
Super League Neom
POSTPONED to a date TBD
Challenge Salou
RESCHEDULED to Sept. 27, 2020
Ultraman Arizona
RESCHEDULED to Nov. 13-15, 2020
USAT Collegiate Club & High School National Championships
POSTPONED to a date TBD

Running Races Canceled or Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Boston Marathon
RESCHEDULED to Sept. 14, 2020
London Marathon
RESCHEDULED to Oct. 4, 2020
NYC Half-Marathon
CANCELED
Rome Marathon
CANCELED
Barcelona Marathon
RESCHEDULED to Oct. 25, 2020
Paris Marathon
RESCHEDULED to Oct. 18, 2020
Big Sur Marathon
POSTPONED to a date TBD
Rock n’ Roll DC Marathon
POSTPONED to date TBD
Rock n’ Roll San Francisco Half-Marathon
POSTPONED to date TBD
USA Track & Field Masters Championships
CANCELED
Carlsbad 5000
RESCHEDULED to Sept. 19-20, 2020

Cycling Races Canceled or Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Over 100 cycling races have been canceled or indefinitely postponed worldwide, according to VeloNews, and the UCI announced it would suspend Olympic qualification until at least April 3 across disciplines. USA Cycling suspended permits on all its sanctioned events through April 5.

Sea Otter Classic
RESCHEULED to Oct. 1-4, 2020
Giro d’Italia
CANCELED (potential reschedule TBD)
Paris-Nice
SUSPENDED after Stage 7
Milan-San Remo
CANCELED
Cape Epic
CANCELED
Gran Fondo NYC/dt>

CANCELED