The worldwide spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) is leading to cancelations of all kinds of large events, including most races planned in the near future. Here's our ongoing list.
As public officials attempt to curtail the spread of coronavirus by limiting large gatherings, many triathlons, running races, and cycling events are rightly being canceled or postponed—either indefinitely or to a date later in the year. Although we can not keep a comprehensive list of all races in the world, we’ll attempt to update this list as decisions are made about canceling or postponing major races.
If you have a question about your upcoming race, check with your local race director. And, remember, they’re going through the same stress you are.
Endurance Sports Wire is also keeping a list of events being canceled or postponed. Additionally, you can see the latest updates from Ironman here on their site.
ITU also announced it would be suspending all activities and races through April 30. It’s not yet clear how this will affect the Olympics or Olympic qualification.
Triathlons Canceled or Postponed Due to Coronavirus
- Oceanside 70.3
- RESCHEDULED to a date TBD in October
- Ironman Texas
- POSTPONED to a date TBD
- Ironman South Africa
- RESCHEDULED to Nov. 15, 2020
- Texas 70.3
- POSTPONED to a date TBD
- Puerto Rico 70.3
- POSTPONED to a date TBD
- Super Seal Triathlon
- CANCELED
- Greece 70.3
- RESCHEDULED to Oct. 25, 2020
- Davao 70.3
- RESCHEDULED to May 20, 2010
- Desaru Coast 70.3
- POSTPONED to a date TBD
- Liuzhou 70.3
- RESCHEDULED to Sept. 20, 2020
- Taiwan 70.3
- RESCHEDULED to Sept. 13, 2020
- Ironman Taiwan
- CANCELED for 2020, will happen on March 21, 2021
- ITU WTS Abu Dhabi
- CANCELED
- ITU WTS Bermuda
- CANCELED
- ITU World Cup Sarasota
- CANCELED
- ITU World Cup New Plymouth
- CANCELED
- ITU World Cup Brasilia
- CANCELED
- ITU World Cup Huatulco
- CANCELED
- Super League Neom
- POSTPONED to a date TBD
- Challenge Salou
- RESCHEDULED to Sept. 27, 2020
- Ultraman Arizona
- RESCHEDULED to Nov. 13-15, 2020
- USAT Collegiate Club & High School National Championships
- POSTPONED to a date TBD
Running Races Canceled or Postponed Due to Coronavirus
- Boston Marathon
- RESCHEDULED to Sept. 14, 2020
- London Marathon
- RESCHEDULED to Oct. 4, 2020
- NYC Half-Marathon
- CANCELED
- Rome Marathon
- CANCELED
- Barcelona Marathon
- RESCHEDULED to Oct. 25, 2020
- Paris Marathon
- RESCHEDULED to Oct. 18, 2020
- Big Sur Marathon
- POSTPONED to a date TBD
- Rock n’ Roll DC Marathon
- POSTPONED to date TBD
- Rock n’ Roll San Francisco Half-Marathon
- POSTPONED to date TBD
- USA Track & Field Masters Championships
- CANCELED
- Carlsbad 5000
- RESCHEDULED to Sept. 19-20, 2020
Cycling Races Canceled or Postponed Due to Coronavirus
Over 100 cycling races have been canceled or indefinitely postponed worldwide, according to VeloNews, and the UCI announced it would suspend Olympic qualification until at least April 3 across disciplines. USA Cycling suspended permits on all its sanctioned events through April 5.
- Sea Otter Classic
- RESCHEULED to Oct. 1-4, 2020
- Giro d’Italia
- CANCELED (potential reschedule TBD)
- Paris-Nice
- SUSPENDED after Stage 7
- Milan-San Remo
- CANCELED
- Cape Epic
- CANCELED
- Gran Fondo NYC/dt>
- CANCELED