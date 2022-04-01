The Ironman 70.3 Oceanside Finish Line Feed

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Ironman 70.3 Oceanside is the first event of the 11 Ironman 70.3 races, including the world championships, that will be aired on Outside Watch this year. It will be free to watch live on Outside Watch and on the Outside Watch app—which will let you watch on AppleTV, Roku, and on most smart TVs. The live Outside Watch feed is also available here for your convenience and will show the Oceanside 70.3 broadcast on April 2. The race starts at 6:40 a.m. PT for the pros, with the broadcast beginning at 6 a.m. PT.

Outside+ members will also be able to watch the broadcast on-demand after it’s over on the Outside Watch app and here. Not an Outside+ member? Become one today!

And for all the non-pros, we also have the finish line feed from 70.3 Oceanside starting at 10:10 a.m. PT on April 2—see if you can spot your favorite triathletes.