Super League Triathlon Announces New Championship Series for 2021

Super League Triathlon has today announced plans for its new Championship Series, which will see races in London, Munich, Jersey, and Malibu, throughout September. The series finale—hosted alongside the Malibu Tri—will also be Super League’s U.S. debut.

There will be 20 male and 20 female athletes competing in each event, 16 of whom will be contracted to race in each event, with four wild card slots up for grabs nearer the time.

Reigning Super League champions Vincent Luis and Katie Zaferes will be back to defend their crowns, but they won’t have it all their own way as there’s an impressive depth of short-course talent also lined up to race, including Jonathan Brownlee, Beth Potter, Kristian Blummenfelt, and Georgia Taylor-Brown.

Races are scheduled to take place as follows:

● Sept. 5: London, U.K.

● Sept. 12: Munich, Germany

● Sept. 18: Jersey, Channel Islands

● Sept. 25: Malibu, U.S.

Super League said the race formats will be confirmed nearer the time, but will be one of its four formats: Enduro, Triple Mix, Equalizer, or Eliminator. Each swim leg is 300m, while the bike is 4K, and the run is 1.6K (but the athletes will do that multiple times depending on the format selected).

Michael D’hulst, Super League Triathlon CEO, said: “This is a very significant and exciting day, not just for Super League but triathlon as a whole. Super League Triathlon’s 2021 Championship Series brings us closer to where the fans are and this is what we are about—making triathlon a spectator sport.

“To be able to deliver a Championship Series in a condensed time period in the calendar straight after the Olympics and to follow our strategic ambitions to visit major cities in key markets has been a goal we have been working towards since Super League was established just four years ago. Our first Championship Series events in the U.K., Germany and the USA are significant milestones.

“Securing the best athletes in the world to race across the Series as we build on the success of the SLT Arena Games to host outdoor events again in iconic locations will help to elevate our sport.”

Over the past six weeks the SLT Arena Games has delivered some fast and furious racing from London and Rotterdam featuring some of the sport’s finest short-course and long-course athletes.

Athletes due to race in the 2021 Super League Triathlon Championship include:

Women:

Katie Zaferes, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Jessica Learmonth, Cassandre Beaugrand, Beth Potter, Sophie Coldwell, Taylor Spivey, Rachel Klamer, Vicky Holland, Emma Jeffcoat, Yuko Takahashi, Leonie Periault, Anna Godoy, Maya Kingma, Ilaria Zane, Valerie Barthelemy

Men:

Vincent Luis, Jonathan Brownlee, Henri Schoeman, Hayden Wilde, Kristian Blummenfelt, Alex Yee, Marten Van Riel, Vasco Vilaca, Gustav Iden, Jelle Geens, Justus Nieschlag, Jonas Schomburg, Richard Murray, Tyler Mislawchuk, Leo Bergere, Matthew Hauser

You can check out Super League Triathlon’s Championship Series YouTube video here.