Some of Our Favorite Hawaii From Home Athletes

We asked and you delivered: athletes from around the world knocked out their virtual 140.6 miles last week as part of Hawaii From Home.

Last week, hundreds of you have tackled the Hawaii From Home challenge—140.6 miles over the seven days of race week. We asked you to share your stories and photos using #HawaiiFromHome, so that we could share in this iron-distance triathlon even if we can’t do it together. And so many of you, from all over the world, responded.

Some are doing it solo, and some as a family:

Some of you have even done it to raise money or awareness for other organizations. This triathlete and his dad are raising money for the Ronald McDonald House, which helped him when his daughter was in the NICU:

The one thing everyone agrees: Doing a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike, and a marathon run over the course of a week can seem almost more exhausting than doing it all in one day. It definitely wasn’t easy, but you got it done:

Struggle bus is in town and I’m not ashamed to admit it! We are usually quick on sharing our successes and often hide or dismiss the struggles. But, What does it take to be successful? Consistency! And what does it take to be consistent? Well, not every day we will be full of energy and motivation, some days “Resistance” will show up, that natural tendency of our bodies to want to stay the same and save energy, that’s when you have to push through, with discipline, self control and even a little bit of stubbornness, focusing on your goal, and giving purpose to your passion, then you’ll get the results you are looking for. Today I snoozed and lost but I didn’t give in completely. I didn’t finish the workout as planned but something got done and even though I wasn’t smiling at the beginning of the workout I am smiling now! 5k 🏃🏻‍♀️ left on the schedule for today, but the day ain’t over yet, for now duties and responsibilities call , we will be back for more later #hawaiifromhome #virtuachallenge day4 almost over … #struggleisreal #keeponpushing #resistanceistheenemy #triathletelife #bettysquad

A post shared by Dr. B (@mbroussard77) on

Gosh that was a little tough! I completed the swim portion of #ironmanvrkona and #hawaiifromhome in one session today. That’s 2.4 miles (4224 yards), which is nearly double the distance that I have swum at once this season. And it’s been almost a year since I swam this distance in Kona! 😅 For some unknown reasons, I now get cramps in my calves when I swim. It’s usually caused by cold water. Maybe my wetsuit has some weird effect on how I swim. 🤷🏻‍♀️ Anyway I forged on stopping here and there when my calves locked up, because I didn’t want to have to go to the gym to complete the remainder of the swim segment. Thank you @margoendures and @laura.p.lockwood.75 for the company. The lake levels is even lower this week. This was probably my last open water swim of the season. #konacelebrationweek #imkona #heartandcourage #rockstarteam2020 #teamcoeur2020 #tcb2020 #collectivebeat #femaletriathlete #triathlontraining #findfaster #swimbikerun #swimming #lakeswimming @triathletemag

A post shared by Reiko Donato (@rdonato) on

Even the pros (and retired pros) are getting into it, with our run expert and two-time Kona runner-up Rachel Joyce knocking her miles out in between life too:

We’ve seen photos from all over the world—people biking in the desert, swimming the Ironman course in Kona, running down the lakefront in Chicago. Thanks for taking part in race week with us! Hopefully we’ll see you out on a race course soon. Until then, enjoy more photos from Hawaii From Home challengers below. (Note that being included in this roundup has no bearing on if you’re selected for one of our prizes. Check back for the announcement of our prize winners soon!)

Aloha!

Super thrilled to have completed #hawaiifromhome from @triathletemag ! Def was a great training road to #IMFlorida! The swim portion I did it in one session, the bike portion in 2 (70 mi and 42 mi) and the run portion in 3 (18 mi, 6 mi and 2 mi) so It added some spicy to my training for sure! Congratulations to all the finishers! Great effort! 🙌🏻🎉 . . . #triathlon #hawaiifromhome #triathletemagazine #triathlete #triathlontraining #zonetri #instafit #instafitness #triathlonlifestyle #triatleta #triatlon #swimbikerun #instafit #instafitness #triatlon #instarunners #strong #positive #runners #runnersoftheworld #victory #conquer #loveit #nutrition #endurance #hydration #tangerineelectronics

A post shared by 𝑃𝑎𝑙𝑚𝑖𝑟𝑎 𝐴𝑙𝑣𝑎𝑟𝑒𝑧 👸🏼🌴🕊 (@ironbarbie13) on

