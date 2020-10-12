Some of Our Favorite Hawaii From Home Athletes

Last week, hundreds of you have tackled the Hawaii From Home challenge—140.6 miles over the seven days of race week. We asked you to share your stories and photos using #HawaiiFromHome, so that we could share in this iron-distance triathlon even if we can’t do it together. And so many of you, from all over the world, responded.

Some are doing it solo, and some as a family:

I’ve raced in Kona before but it wasn’t in the works for this year. Having fun putting in the miles with #Hawaiifromhome Remembering great times and thinking about the next time. Not the beautiful blue waters of HI but it’s swimming. #triathlete #IRONMANVRKona pic.twitter.com/QCISgPugO6 — SharonSchmidt (@Bigblocksharon) October 9, 2020

Some of you have even done it to raise money or awareness for other organizations. This triathlete and his dad are raising money for the Ronald McDonald House, which helped him when his daughter was in the NICU:

The one thing everyone agrees: Doing a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike, and a marathon run over the course of a week can seem almost more exhausting than doing it all in one day. It definitely wasn’t easy, but you got it done:

Brb while I neglect all my responsibilities and do an Ironman from home this week for #HawaiiFromHome. Oddly enough it feels way more time consuming doing it over 5 days than in a single go? — Jessica Hawkes (@JessicaHawkes9) October 7, 2020

Even the pros (and retired pros) are getting into it, with our run expert and two-time Kona runner-up Rachel Joyce knocking her miles out in between life too:

We’ve seen photos from all over the world—people biking in the desert, swimming the Ironman course in Kona, running down the lakefront in Chicago. Thanks for taking part in race week with us! Hopefully we’ll see you out on a race course soon. Until then, enjoy more photos from Hawaii From Home challengers below. (Note that being included in this roundup has no bearing on if you’re selected for one of our prizes. Check back for the announcement of our prize winners soon!)

Aloha!