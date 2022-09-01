Racing to Cure Pediatric Cancer

2XU Malbu Triathlon

2XU Malibu Triathlon is approaching its 35th annual event this year and is proud to be the largest fundraising triathlon in the U.S.. Malibu’s 5,000 participants choose between Olympic distance (1.5k swim, 40km bike and 10km run) and Classic distance (0.5 mile swim, 17 mile bike and 4 mile run) on a scenic course overlooking the Pacific Ocean, and the event also hosts a Corporate Challenge featuring top entertainment companies including Disney, Warner Brothers, Sony and Amazon, as well as a Celebrity race in individual and relay events. After the race, participants enjoy a festival on the beach with friends and family to celebrate an amazing event experience.

But what really makes 2XU Malibu Triathlon such an iconic event is its power to change the lives of so many people who DON’T compete.

Benefiting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

The 2XU Malibu Triathlon is proud to have partnered with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) since 2007. All fundraising initiatives support CHLA’s pediatric cancer research and event participants have raised over $16 million to date.

Founded in 1901, CHLA focuses on its mission to create hope and build healthier futures. Acknowledged worldwide as a leader in pediatric and adolescent health, CHLA is the top-ranked pediatric hospital in the Western United States and among the top 5 children’s hospitals nationwide by U.S. News & World Report.

“The 2XU Malibu Triathlon is a critical fundraiser to support our pediatric cancer research program at CHLA,” says Alan Wayne, MD, Director of the Cancer and Blood Disease Institute at CHLA. “Malibu Triathlon funds have helped our efforts to develop safer and more effective treatments for children with cancer.”

The majority of Malibu’s fundraising comes from corporations competing both on and off the course for the fastest race times and the most money raised in the Corporate Challenge and the Entertainment Industry Challenge. We encourage every athlete and spectator to visit any of the sponsor booths to sign their well-wishes to the kids at CHLA on the posters outside the booth.

Please visit 2XU Malibu Triathlon’s fundraising page to donate to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

2XU Malibu Triathlon