PTO Middle Distance World Championship Announced—With $1 Million Prize Purse

USA Triathlon, Professional Triathletes Organization, and Challenge North America today revealed that they will come together to produce the “PTO Middle Distance World Championship” as part of Challenge Daytona. The race weekend, which is set for Dec. 4-6, will take place at the Daytona International Speedway.

The three-day festival weekend will culminate with the PTO Middle Distance World Championship race (a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike, and a 13.1-mile run) with a $1,000,000 prize purse for the world’s top professional triathletes. Details on how the prize money will be distributed or who will be allowed to compete have not been revealed. The weekend will also include age-group sprint and middle-distance events, junior challenges, and a pro-am relay.

The announcement is likely welcome news to professional triathletes, who have seen most of the races on their 2020 race schedule get rescheduled or canceled. There’s still hope that the Ironman World Championship (set for Oct. 10 in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii) and 70.3 World Championship (set for Nov. 28 and 29 in Taupo, New Zealand) will take place—though that’s far from certain at this point. Several Ironmans and other big races like Challenge Roth and the Professional Triathlon Organization’s own Collins Cup have been pushed back to 2021.

This is the second big announcement from the Professional Triathletes Organization since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March. Back on March 18, the group announced a decision to pay out $2.5 million to help pros struggling financially with race cancelations.

Check back here as we plan to update with more information as we get it.

Featured image by José Luis Hourcade.