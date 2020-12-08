Triathletes Set To Race in Inaugural Esports World Championship

The start list for tomorrow’s virtual event includes pro triathletes Lionel Sanders (who recently took fourth place at Challenge Daytona), Angela Naeth, and former pro Holden Comeau—who is also the current Zwift national champion. The Zwift-hosted event is 50km long and takes place in the virtual world of Watopia. The men’s and women’s winners will take home approximately $9,500, a digital rainbow jersey, and a real-life rainbow jersey for the UCI-sponsored event. Though it may not seem like much for tri, the prize purse mirrors the UCI road world championships—and it won’t require any travel beyond walking to the garage.

The course is the Watopia Figure 8 Reverse route on Zwift, which covers 50km and 483m of simulated elevation. Zwift modified the standard route so riders will finish atop the Watopia Hilly KOM (QOM), bringing them over 5.5 percent grade for nearly 1km.

Current women’s road and time trial world champion Anna van der Breggen (Team Boels–Dolmans) will be joined by her Dutch compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton–Scott). The two together account for dozens of WorldTour wins on the road over the past decade, as well as world championship and Olympic podiums. Climbing specialist on the road Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (CCC Team) has proven she knows how to win Zwift, too.

The United States is fielding a competitive squad that includes accomplished road racers who are also experienced in Zwift: Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB), Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally Cycling), and Jacqueline Godbe will be starting the women’s race.

The women’s and men’s winners will each win a new jersey that their avatars wear in Zwift and they can don in the real world.

Stephens, who won the Virtual Tour de France this past summer, recently told VeloNews that Zwift has been significant in helping her to punch through to the top level on the road, and is a valuable part of her training.

“Zwift was definitely a huge part because it gave me a chance to not be afraid to fail. You’re in your own living room, and if you fail, you’re just going to go to the couch and watch some television after. I decided that I can be a sprinter, I could be a time trialist, I could do it all,” she said in a recent interview with Velonews.

The United States men’s squad will include current Zwift national champion Holden Comeau (Saris-The Pros Closet), who was also the number one world-ranked rider in Zwift earlier in 2020. He will be joined by Saris-TPC teammate Ryan Larson, Cory Williams and Tyler Williams (L39ion of LA), as well as Lawson Craddock (EF Pro Cycling). Brian Hodges and Jadon Jaeger round out the current Team USA start list.

Comeau, like the Dutch women, was extended an invitation to compete at the first-ever “Zwift worlds” based on his performances in-game. But unlike the Dutch world and Olympic champions, he does not have a palmares from racing on the road.

However, what Comeau lacks in on-the-road racing experience, he more than makes up for with an 18w/kg sprinter’s kick timed at exactly the rights moments — which he’s honed through winning dozens of races in Zwift. Comeau knows the ins and outs of the game so well, he was brought in as a guest director sportif for Rally Cycling when the team competed in the Virtual Tour de France.

Male riders of note on the start list include world hour record holder Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling), Tom Pidcock (Ineos-Grenadiers), Rigoberto Uran (EF Pro Cycling), Domenico Pozzovivo (NTT Pro Cycling), Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), and Canadian pro triathlete Lionel Sanders.

On the women’s side, keep an eye on the watts-per-kilo of Lisa Brennauer (Team Ceratizit–WNT Pro Cycling), Sarah Gigante (Tibco-SVB), Jessica Pratt (Canyon-SRAM), and another Canadian pro triathlete, Angela Naeth.

The majority of athletes representing their nations were chosen based on the respective federations’ selection process, however, Zwift and the UCI retained the right to offer select riders (indicated with a *) wildcard invites, citing previous performances in Zwift and/or on the road.

Men’s UCI world esports championships start list

Nation Rider

AUS William Clarke

AUS Jack Haig

AUS Benjamin Hill

AUS Freddy Ovett

AUS Cooper Sayers

AUS Jay Vine

AUS Nicholas White

AUT Felix Ritzinger

AUT Moran Vermeulen

BEL Victor Campenaerts

BEL Eli Iserbyt

BEL Maximilien Picoux

BEL Jens Schuermans

BEL Lennert Teugels

BEL Julien Van den Brande

BEL Harm Vanhoucke

BEL Lionel Vujasin

CAN Jordan Cheyne

CAN Charles-Etienne Chrétien

CAN Pier-André Coté

CAN Matteo Dal-Cin

CAN Lionel Sanders

COL Esteban Chaves

COL Rigoberto Urán

DEN Anders Foldager

DEN Frederik Muff

DEN Nicklas Pedersen

DEN Michael Valgren Hundahl

ESP Carlos Barbero Cuesta

ESP Victor De La Parte Gonzalez

ESP Ivan Garcia Cortina

ESP Juan Pedro Lopez Perez

ESP Luis Angel Mate Mardones

FRA Valentin Madouas*

FRA Jordan Sarrou

FRA Benjamin Thomas*

GBR Edward Clancy

GBR Tom Pidcock

GBR Robert Scott

GBR Maximilian Stedman

GBR Andrew Tennant

GER Lucas Carstensen

GER Miguel Heidemann

GER Jonas Koch

GER Jason Osborne

GER Jonas Rapp

IRL Christopher McGlinchey

ITA Alberto Bettiol

ITA Francesco Lamon

ITA Domenico Pozzovivo

ITA Michele Scartezzini

JPN Fumiyuki Beppu

JPN Nariyuki Masuda

NOR Edvald Boasson Hagen

NOR Jonas Iversby Hvideberg

NOR Vidar Mehl

NZL Ollie Jones

POL Paweł Bernas

POL Marceli Boguslawski

POL Michał Kamiński

POL Wojciech Pszczolarski

POL Adam Stachowiak

POL Patryk Stosz

POR Jorge Magalhães

POR Miguel Leite Salgueiro

RSA Ryan Gibbons

RSA Daryl Impey

SUI Lars Forster*

SWE Olof Åström

SWE Samuel Brännlund

SWE Johan Norén

USA Holden Comeau

USA Lawson Craddock

USA Brian Hodges

USA Jadon Jaeger

USA Ryan Larson

USA Tanner Ward

USA Tyler Williams

USA Cory Williams

Women’s UCI world esports championships start list

Nation Rider

AUS Justine Barrow

AUS Sarah Gigante

AUS Jessica Pratt

AUS Bre Vine

AUS Vicktoria Whitelaw

AUS Bree Wilson

BEL Mieke Docx

CAN Olivia Baril

CAN Angela Naeth

CAN Georgia Simmerling

COL Natalia Franco

DEN Marie-Louise Hartz

DEN Annika Langvad

DEN Fie Østerby

ESP Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez

FRA Marie Le Net

GBR Elinor Barker

GBR Megan Barker

GBR Louise Bates*

GBR Danielle Christmas

GBR Anna Henderson*

GBR Jenny Holl

GBR Sarah Storey

GER Franziska Brausse

GER Lisa Brennauer

GER Tanja Erath

GER Hannah Ludwig

GER Christa Riffel

GER Finja Smekal

ITA Martina Alzini

JPN Shoko Kashiki

JPN Eri Yonamine

NED Anna van der Breggen*

NED Annemiek van Vleuten*

NED Kirsten Wild*

NOR Kristin Falck

NOR BorghildLøvset

NZL Ella Harris

POL Sonia Cięciel

POL Magdalena Czusz

POL Aurela Nerlo

POR Maria Martins

RSA Ashleigh Moolman Pasio

SWE Emma Belforth

SWE Marlene Bjärehed

SWE Cecilia Hansen

USA Krista Doebel-Hickok

USA Kristen Faulkner

USA Jacqueline Godbe

USA Kristen Kulchinsky

USA Laura Matsen-Ko

USA Courtney Nelson

USA Shayna Powless

USA Lauren Stephens

USA Christie Tracy

