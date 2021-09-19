Photos: Lightning, Rain, and Dominance at 70.3 Worlds

The 70.3 World Championship race in St. George, Utah delivered all kinds of drama: A storm that blew in, two defending champions, and an Olympic gold medalist finishing despite a mechanical knocking him out of contention.
Lucy-Charles Barclay led from start to finish, riding away from a chase group trying to ride her down and then running the fastest women’s split of the day as the skies opened up—while defending champion Daniela Ryf had the rare off day and struggled with ongoing health issues. Behind the Brit with the battle braids, teammates Jeanni Metzler and 23-year-old Taylor Knibb battled for second all the way to the line.
In the men’s race, defending champion Gustav Iden took the lead on the climb and descent in Snow Canyon and was never caught again, running the fastest half-marathon of the day to finish in a stunning 3:37. Behind him, up-and-coming Sam Long pulled away from the chase group on the run and took his first major world podium.