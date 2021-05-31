What is the Triathlon Mixed Team Relay?

This summer, triathlon will debut a new event at the Olympics: mixed team relay. By now you may have seen one of these fast and exciting events on TV, but how exactly does it work and what do you need to know? With the final major Olympic points qualifying event this weekend at the World Triathlon Championship Series race in Leeds, England, it’s as good a time as any to understand what is triathlon mixed team relay and how does it affect the athletes racing for an Olympic spot.

What is mixed team relay?

First and foremost: team mixed relay is not a relay like you’ve done at your local triathlon, where one person does each leg of the race. Instead, in mixed team relay every athlete completes an entire mini swim-bike-run before tagging off to the next athlete. Each team is made up of two men and two women, with the order going: female/male/female/male. At the Olympics each athlete will complete a super sprint triathlon of a 300m swim, 8K bike, and 2K run—which takes around 20 minutes—before tagging the next athlete.

Mixed team relay or triathlon team relay was first introduced in 2009 and was announced as a new event in the Olympics in 2017 (along with a number of other Olympic mixed team events, like the archery and judo mixed team competition, the mixed 4x400m relay in track, and the mixed 4x100m medley relay in swimming).

RELATED: Recalled: Mixed Relay Dazzles at the 2009 Hy-Vee Triathlon

How does team relay affect Olympic qualification?

Every athlete who competes in the mixed team relay at the Olympics must also have competed in the individual triathlon event. Because of this, many countries are considering the relay as they make team selections—a 20-minutes event can lend itself to a very different athlete than a two-hour event. Some athletes are even attempting to make the case to be selected based solely on their super sprint mixed relay performance.

While every country that has two men and two women qualified for the individual triathlon race can field a relay team at the Olympics, there have also been some spots reserved for countries that qualify specifically as relay teams. For instance, at the Mixed Relay Olympic Qualification event in Lisbon, Portugal the Belgian, Swiss, and Italian teams secured their Olympic relay spots. There are now 17 countries expected to field relay teams in Tokyo. The French team are the defending Mixed Relay World Champions, but the U.S., British, and Australian squads are also considered heavy contenders.

RELATED: Mixed Relay Is in the Olympics: Here’s What That Means

When is the Olympic mixed team relay and how do I watch?

The mixed team relay will be held on July 31 at 7:30 a.m. local time in Tokyo. In the U.S., that’s 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday, July 30. In the U.S., the sole broadcaster is NBC. The team relay will likely be aired on one of NBC’s channels or streamed on the NBC Sports app or on Peacock. Stay tuned for more details!