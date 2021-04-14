Watch: Triathletes Prepare with 100 Days to the Olympics

Today marks 100 days until the start of the Olympic Games in Tokyo—a year after originally planned. So what do you need to know?

The triathlon events will follow quickly after the opening ceremonies:

the men’s race takes place on Monday, July 26 at 6:30 a.m. local time in Japan (which is 5:30 p.m. ET, July 25)

the women’s race follows on Tuesday, July 27 at 6:30 a.m. local time (which will be 5:30 p.m. ET, July 26 for those of us in the U.S.)

and then, for the first time at the Olympics, the mixed team relay will make its debut on Saturday, July 31 (which will be 6:30 p.m. ET, July 30)

What is mixed team relay? Very exciting, that’s what. OK, more details here—it’s a team format (two women, two men) where the countries compete across a super-sprint distance.

You can also check out a sneak peek preview of the Olympic course.

The Paralympics will begin on Aug. 24 with eight events across men’s and women’s categories. In Rio, the U.S. women notably swept the PT2 division.

The qualification period for both the Olympics and Paralympics will start again, after a long delay for COVID, on May 1 and the first major event for most athletes will be at the World Triathlon Series race in Yokohama on May 15-16—where we expect to have all the heavyweights battling for spots. For the Americans, Summer Rappaport is the only one who has locked down qualification at the Tokyo Test Event back in 2019. As Barry Siff explained, the process for qualification now comes down to if an athlete can earn an automatic spot at Yokohama. For the U.S. women that will require a podium finish. For the U.S. men, a podium will do it or, if no one podiums, then the top American in the top eight gets to go. After that, it’ll be up to the discretion of the committee to award the remaining spots.

Now to get pumped, you can watch the videos from the Team USA summit last week with Summer Rappaport and Paralympic gold medalist Grace Norman. Or get to know the American athletes here: