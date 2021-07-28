Triathlete Hour Podcast: The Olympics Episode

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

Spoiler alert: This week’s episode is all about the men’s and women’s Olympic triathlon races.

Laura Siddall joins us to dissect the races, analyze what went well and what didn’t, and look ahead to first-ever Olympic mixed team relay at the end of this week. Don’t forget: here’s how to watch.