Triathlete Hour Podcast: Post-Cancer Kevin McDowell is Finally Headed to the Olympics

Welcome to the last Triathlete Hour episode before the Olympics! For our final Olympian interview we’re chatting with Kevin McDowell, the cancer survivor and ice cream aficionado. You might not know Kevin’s name but you should. He’s been racing triathlon since he was a kid and had some impressive junior results—but the day after his first pro race at 18, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

He tells us all about how it took him years to finally hit his stride in tri after he was recovered, how he thinks he tried to come back too fast and caused more issues, and how his body requires extra love and attention now. That’s why he eats ice cream almost every night and he has an ice cream shop as a sponsor.

Kevin also gives us the inside scoop on what to expect in the Tokyo race and in the new and exciting mixed relay…

And before we chat with Kevin, Laura Siddall and I give you a breakdown of the individual Olympic races, our picks, and a preview of what to look for. It all starts this weekend!