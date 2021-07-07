Triathlete Hour Podcast: Morgan Pearson is Ready for Tokyo

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

Welcome to our all Olympics month. For the next few weeks, we have interviews lined up with multiple Olympians leading into Tokyo—starting today with up-and-coming U.S. star (and the cover model on our current Olympics issue) Morgan Pearson.

Morgan was second at the World Triathlon race in Leeds earlier this year, third in Yokohama, and has now propelled himself to the front of the list of favorites going into the Games. But four years ago he had never done a triathlon before!

He talked to us about what he learned coming from pro running, what’s the hardest part of triathlon, becoming an Olympian (and seeing your friends become Olympians), and how the U.S. men are upping their game…and working together. Will the U.S. win the mixed relay in Tokyo? We say yes.

And Laura Siddall is back for Sid Talks—we recorded literally hours after her second place at Ironman Lanzarote to answer the question: Is it really the toughest Ironman in the world? Then we dissect what’s going on with Kona spots this year, why some pros are very angry about rankings, and the Olympic drama around that mixed team relay…