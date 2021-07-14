Become a Member

Triathlete Hour Podcast: Having Fun Prepared Summer Rappaport for the Olympcis

Plus, how This App Saves Lives could save your life.

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

This week we’re talking to Olympian Summer Rappaport. Two years ago, Summer locked down her Tokyo Olympic qualification and since then has had to wait…and wait.

She tells us how last year, during the pandemic, she re-found her love and fun of the sport, got out mountain biking with her husband, and actually stayed in one place for multiple months. She found triathlon post-college with the help of USAT’s College Recruitment Program and hasn’t looked back.

Now, she’s ready for Tokyo—if only she can figure out what to do with her eight suitcases and two bikes.

And first, we chat with Ryan Frankel, who founded the app This App Saves Lives. He explains how using carrots, not just sticks, is helping prevent accidents and how he was inspired after his own close call while biking.

You can read all our Olympics coverage as we gear up with Olympics month here. Get excited!

