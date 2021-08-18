Triathlete Hour Podcast: Amy Dixon Has Reinvented Herself More Than Once

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

As part of Paralympics Month today we’re talking to Amy Dixon, who started to lose her vision in her 20s as a byproduct of her juvenile rheumatic arthritis. By her 30s, she had lost 98% of her vision and had to reinvent herself—so she did.

She’s now a para cycling and paratriathlon national champion and is headed to Tokyo at the age of 45. After another bout of debilitating health problems last year nearly killed her, she’s excited just to be racing against kids half her age—and then she’s going to celebrate with a vacation in Hawaii.

Amy tells us all about how she’s changed her perspective and overcome obstacles along the way, and what it takes to train and make the Olympics while on chemo.

But first, Laura Siddall is with us from Japan, where she’s already landed for a Team GB pre-Paralympics camp as a guide. She gives us the scoop and dissects the other race happening next weekend: the Collins Cup. Plus, final Kona qualification spots.