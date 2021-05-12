The Triathlete Hour Podcast: What It’s Like to Chase the Olympic Dream

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

This week our own editor, Chris Foster, tells us how he got into triathlon, raced on the U.S. National Team, flew around the world chasing Olympic qualifying points, and just how hard that is. He shares some stories about the crazy travel and tough lifestyle–and about why you should watch the World Triathlon racing this weekend. Hint: It’s going to be high drama!

