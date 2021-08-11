The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Allysa Seely Doesn’t Give Up

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

Welcome to the start of Paralympics month on the Triathlete Hour. The Paralympic Games start next week and after all the excitement in Tokyo we’re ready to keep it going. Allysa Seely kicks things off today with her fascinating and inspiring story. After getting into triathlon while in college, she started experiencing symptoms that didn’t make sense: extreme fatigue, passing out when standing up, an inability to walk. It took two years to finally get a diagnosis. And after surgery, she went back to Collegiate Club Nationals and became the first athlete with a disability to compete in the able-bodied race.

Allysa talks to us about the challenges of invisible v. visible disabilities, how her amputation was a good thing, how she won gold in Rio at the debut of paratriathlon in the Games, and what the media frenzy was like after.

Last year, months of life-threatening infections in her bloodstream again left doctors stumped and had her in and out of the hospital. Now, she’s been panic training for Tokyo, but don’t bet against her.

