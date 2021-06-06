Member Exclusive: Q&As with Olympians in Tri, Running, and Cycling

As they say: You get faster during the resting, not during the training. It’s something every elite athlete knows. You have to recover with the best of them, as well as train with the best of them. The other thing every Olympian knows: How to bounce back from injury, accidents, and disappointments.

Two-sport Paralympian, medalist, and world champion Melissa Stockwell lost her leg in Iraq. She went on to be the flagbearer at the Paralympics in Beijing as a swimmer, and then reinvented herself as a paratriathlete and won a bronze in Rio. Now, she’s trying to make another para triathlon Olympic team as a 41-year-old. We could all learn a thing or two about resilience from the champion—and members will get a chance to hear directly from her (and ask their own questions) on June 17. Reserve your spot and get more info here.

She’ll be joined by Olympic hopeful Taylor Spivey. Spivey, who experienced a terrible crash when she was just starting out, missed her first chance to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic team by just seven seconds. She’s since consistently been near the front at World Triathlon Championship Series races—and is hoping to be selected to the team by the USA Triathlon selection committee.

She will talk to our members about her tips and tricks for recovery and rebuilding. The event with Stockwell and Spivey will take place at 1 p.m. ET on June 17. The conversation and following Q&A with the audience will be offered exclusively to Outside+ members and will be moderated by me, Triathlete’s editor-in-chief. RSVP here.

The Outside Games speaker series will also include a number of other athletes that triathletes should be interested in hearing from: world champion mountain biker Kate Courtney, road cycling national champion Ruth Winder, U.S. marathon Olympic trials winner Aliphine Tuliamuk, and five-time Olympian runner Abdi Abdirahman. It’s all part of the Outside Games, which also includes a free virtual triathlon challenge for a chance to win prizes from Hyperice, Goldthread Tonics, Revelshine Wines and Jaybird Sports. Learn more here.

Photos: Tommy Zaferes/World Triathlon and Nobuo Yano/Getty Images