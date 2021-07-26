In 4th Olympics and a Tropical Storm, Flora Duffy Flawless for the Win

After a 15-minute delay for weather, the Olympic women’s race got underway in the middle of what had been downgraded to a tropical storm. The predicted typhoon didn’t hit full force in Tokyo, but the women still faced the toughest conditions ever seen in an Olympic triathlon with heavy rain and wind in the hours leading up to the start turning to consistently rainy and slippery conditions. With the wet roads and countless turns on an eight-lap 40K bike course, crashes seemed almost unavoidable.

That was partially what motivated the front contenders and strong cyclists to get away at the start of the bike and stay away in their small group—avoiding the mess behind them.

It was what expected and it was exactly what happened.

The British super swimmer Jessica Learmonth charged hard to the front on the swim to string it out and get away, exiting the water in 18:24 after the 1500m swim, with the big heavy hitters right there with her, including countrywoman Georgia Taylor-Brown, Americans Katie Zaferes and Summer Rappaport, and Bermuda’s Flora Duffy. The seven-woman group turned to five as Germany’s Laura Lindemann closed the small gap and Rappaport eventually slipped off the back.

While Rio silver medalist Nicola Spirig worked hard to bring the chase group up, the power in that front cycling group simply couldn’t be matched. If they could just keep the rubber side down, it seemed certain the podium would come out of those front contenders. Around and around they biked, as rain came and went, with spectators nervously watching each wet slippery U-turn.

While there were a few crashes in the main pack, the only disaster in the front five appeared to be a flat tire for Georgia Taylor-Brown as the group pulled the last hundred meters into T2. It left the young British star about 30 seconds back as the leaders headed out onto the run. It also made the race almost a lock for Duffy, who quickly ran away from the rest of the group.

Two years ago, teammates Taylor-Brown and Learmonth crossed the finish line at the Tokyo Test Event holding hands and were DQ’d. Behind them was Duffy, who was awarded the win. At that race, Zaferes crashed and failed to secure her automatic spot on the U.S. Olympic team—while Rappaport locked down her spot. Since then, Taylor-Brown had established herself as one of the top runners in the sport and won an abbreviated world championships this past fall, but hadn’t been seen in the early spring races.

While Duffy and Zaferes immediately went to the front, Taylor-Brown ran aggressively to catch back up. As the Bermudan pulled away, alone in the front of the race for much of the run, Taylor-Brown caught Zaferes and the battle for second intensified.

“I just kept telling myself to stay where it was,” said Zaferes after the race, and to not get ahead of herself. “Just keeping the focus was critical.”

But no one could catch Duffy. After four Olympics and a long journey through an eating disorder, quitting the sport, injuries, and comebacks, the Bermudan was determined to win the island nation’s first gold medal. As she neared the finish, she finally seemed to believe it had all gone according to plan, and started to tear up before laying down on the ground. Duffy then got up and cheered for Taylor-Brown, who sprinted for second, and cheered for Zaferes, whose bronze was hard-won after her own struggles this spring.

After her dad suddenly passed away just before the final automatic Olympic qualifying event in Yokohama in May, Zaferes appeared off her game. She struggled at Yokohama and again in Leeds three weeks later—but was picked by the U.S. selection committee based on her podium potential. It was a tough decision with other athletes also making strong cases with their performances, but the hope was the 2019 world champion would show up on the big day—and she did.

“I felt confident that given some more time I’d be ready for today,” she said afterwards, and it felt good to be right. It also felt good to deliver a medal for her dad, who introduced her to the sport.

“He’s so proud. I saw the rainbow before we started and gave a little ‘hi dad’ and I definitely felt him and felt he would just be so happy.”