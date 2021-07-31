Britain Can’t Be Caught for Debut Olympic Mixed Relay Gold

In the inaugural Olympic mixed relay, it was all fast, furious, and strategic action. While it looked like Britain might lead wire-to-wire—after pulling ahead at the end of the second leg—big moves by the closing French and American anchor legs turned it into an all-out sprint to the finish.

A quick primer on mixed triathlon team relay: Four athletes each do a mini-triathlon (300m swim, 6.8K draft-legal bike, 2K run) in the order of woman-man-woman-man. Here’s more on how mixed team relay works.

In such a short event, a lot comes down to which athlete is matched against which athlete, team order, and speed. While Great Britain had to be considered the favorites after their performances in the individual races, France has been dominant the last few years with four world titles, and the U.S. took silver at the world championship this past fall and looked to close the gap. But it all came down to who could outmaneuver whom.

As expected, Britain’s Jessica Learmonth pushed the pace on the swim in the first leg and opened a tiny gap over the field. The U.S.’s bronze medalist Katie Zaferes was right on her heels, with Maya Kingma (Netherlands) and Laura Lindemann (Germany) all quickly latching onto the back of Learmonth’s wheel.

The four of them pulled away—and the race stayed like that for a while. Even as gaps opened and came back together, once the women tagged off to the men it looked very similar. The same four teams stayed out ahead for much of the second leg.

Then a decisive move was made. The big difference came when 2016 silver medalist Jonny Brownlee used the fastest run of the day to finally put some daylight between himself and American Kevin McDowell, and tagged off to the third leg with a nine-second lead over the Americans.

And in this quick fast format, it seemed like Britain might never look back.

By the time the women were out of the water in the third leg of the relay, Great Britain’s silver medalist Georgia Taylor-Brown had pulled far ahead and was time trialing by herself off the front. France’s Cassandre Beaugrand and the U.S.’s Taylor Knibb looked like they’d be trying to chasing her down—except that Knibb quickly dropped Beaugrand and cut the gap down all by herself, only to then get outrun.

And then there we were on the final leg, set up for high drama. As they dove into the water, Britain’s super-runner (and silver medalist) Alex Yee had a 17-second gap over American Morgan Pearson, who was just 11 seconds ahead of France’s incredibly dominant multi-time world champion Vincent Luis. While Luis has seemed invincible over the last few years, he underperformed in the individual race with a 13th earlier this week—and he wasn’t going to have that happen again.

He had said before the relay, “We’re the favorites, we are not hiding.”

By the time they were out of the water, Luis had caught Pearson. The duo charged after Yee, trying to shut down the 20-second gap, until Luis decided go it alone. He stood and attacked as Pearson bent over to close the straps on his shoes, and the Frenchman was gone. In an absolutely Herculean effort, he solo’d to catch Yee and attempted to drop the young Brit too (who hung in there). Pearson wouldn’t give up either, though, hammering on his own to narrow the gap down to five seconds going into the final transition.

It was all going to come down to the last two-kilometer run.

Yee shot out of transition and never looked back, running just under 4:30 minute/mile pace. Pearson was slower to get his shoes on, but gritted his teeth, caught Luis, and kept sprinting towards Yee’s back—but it wasn’t to be.

It was Yee first across the line for the first ever Olympic gold in the relay, and he was quickly mobbed by his teammates. Pearson followed for a silver for the U.S. 14 seconds later, and Luis locked down bronze for France another nine seconds back. It was high drama and high excitement for the athletes finally able to leave the Games with two triathlon Olympic medals.