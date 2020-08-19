Join Us For The Hawaii From Home Virtual Tri

You might have noticed our new virtual triathlon that went live today: Hawaii From Home. It’s something we’ve been working on for a while—ever since we started missing races too!—so I wanted to make sure you all knew what we’re doing and to invite all the Triathlete readers to participate.

A lot of us had big plans this fall: maybe a fall marathon, maybe our first triathlon, maybe targeting a PR. I was going to race Ironman Chattanooga. I’ve heard from a lot of readers who were going to do their first full iron-distance race this year, but now have to postpone. Maybe you were going to be in Kona for the Ironman World Championships or were going to head to New Zealand for the 70.3 Worlds, before both of those got canceled. Maybe you just wanted to hang out with your triathlon friends.

We get it.

For the week of Oct. 5-11, when so many triathletes would have been gathering on the Big Island, let’s instead gather virtually. When races are canceled, we have to make our own adventures.

Here’s your Hawaii From Home challenge: one week, 140.6 miles.

You can do it all at once, as fast as you want (stay tuned for the pros who may be joining us and challenging each other); or spread it out over the seven days and take your time. Do it as a relay or solo. Sign up with your tri club and see whose club comes out on top. Throughout race week and leading up to it we’ll have stories of athletes, training suggestions, nutrition advice, and tips from top triathletes.

In fact, we’ll even help you get ready. For six weeks leading up to race week, four top coaches have agreed to share key workouts to help you prepare. Olympian and elite coach Ryan Bolton will coach your run workouts; British national champion and cycling guru Matt Bottrill will help you hone your bike; former pro triathlete and silver medalist at the Swimming World Championships Sara McLarty will have you covered in the water; and the Kona legend himself, Dave Scott, will guide your brick workouts.

Starting this weekend, the workouts for the upcoming week will be emailed to registered athletes. (Plus, registered athletes will have a chance when we get closer to race week to ask the experts their own questions…)

Athletes will also get swag: a t-shirt, a neck gaiter/buff, a finisher’s certificate and virtual badges, sponsor samples, and entry into prize giveaways. Every day, we’ll be raffling off a prize pack—with wheels, helmets, running shoes and clothes, and wetsuits ready for you to win. There’ll also be a grand prize raffle—but you have to finish to be entered to win.

And Active Pass members get $25 off—in your My Perks section.

Ready for the Hawaii From Home virtual triathlon? Get more information and register. No qualification required.