Two-Time Ironman World Champion Patrick Lange’s Kona Favorites

As racing slowly returns around the world, we’ve been checking in with a pro every week to see how they’re coping with this strange year—and hopefully learn a couple of fun facts. This week, in honor of what would have been Kona race week, each day we’ll be checking in with a former podium finisher to find out how they’re spending their time and what they’ll miss most about the iconic race. Today, we’re hearing from two-time Ironman world champion Patrick Lange.

Instead of traveling to Kona, this week I’ll be…

Hiking in the mountains.

My favorite Kona race-week tradition is…

Açai bowl and coffee on Ali’i drive while soaking up the energy around.

The thing that surprised me most about Kona my first time racing was…

You can’t imagine the heat you have to battle before you have experienced it in real life.

My favorite part of the course is…

Hard to pick, but running on Ali’i is always super special.

The thing I’ll miss most about traveling to Kona is…

Meeting all the athletes from around the world.

My favorite off-the-beaten path spot in Kona is…

The Coffee Shack.

My race morning breakfast in Kona is…

Pretty basic, just a small coffee, some toast with honey and jam, and a banana and I am ready to go.

The biggest mistake I ever made racing Kona was…

Waking up with shiver and fever and deciding to race anyways.

My Sunday post-race routine is…

Sleep in, go out, and enjoy this special silence around Kona. Everyone seems happy and chilled.

The things that make this race so special are…

Countless great memories, the unique energy around, and of course meeting great athletes from all around the world.