Three-Time Ironman World Champion Mirinda Carfrae’s Kona Favorites

As racing slowly returns around the world, we’ve been checking in with a pro every week to see how they’re coping with this strange year—and hopefully learn a couple of fun facts. This week, in honor of what would have been Kona race week, each day we’ll be checking in with a former podium finisher to find out how they’re spending their time and what they’ll miss most about the iconic race. Today, we’re hearing from three-time Ironman world champion Mirinda Carfrae.

Instead of traveling to Kona, this week I’ll be…

Organizing and then enjoying TO’s [editor’s note: Tim O’Donnell, her husband and fellow professional triathlete] 40th birthday celebration.

My favorite Kona race-week tradition is…

Swimming the course followed by Daylight Mind’s breakfast.

The thing that surprised me most about Kona my first time racing was…

The vast differences in the island—from black lava fields to lush tropical landscape in Hawi.

My favorite part of the course is…

Ali’i drive and the finish line.

The thing I’ll miss most about traveling to Kona is…

Just hopping off the plane with a belly full of butterflies and feeling the heat and humidity hit you.

My favorite off-the-beaten path spot in Kona is…

Black-sand beaches.

My race morning breakfast in Kona is…

Oatmeal or toast.

The biggest mistake I ever made racing Kona was…

not wearing sunscreen the first year I raced thinking my skin would breath better without it! OUCH!

My Sunday post-race routine is…

Hopefully super hectic with loads of media in the morning and lots of champagne in the evening.

The things that make this race so special are…

It’s the freaking world championships. It’s a chance to do something pretty great.