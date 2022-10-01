Breakfast with Bob: Sarah Crowley

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Since 2016, Aussie Sarah Crowley has gone fifteenth, third, sixth, and third at the Ironman World Championship here in Kona. In 2022, Sarah notched victories at Ironman Australia, Ironman Cairns, 70.3 Santa Cruz, and is raring to go at this year’s Ironman World Championship.

