Breakfast with Bob: Josh Amberger

Josh Amberger has had eight 70.3 victories and a win at Ironman Cairns in his career. This year, Josh finished 2nd at Ironman Australia and 2nd at Ironman Mont Tremblant – what he considers his best Ironman performance in four years (behind one of the hottest guys on the planet right now: Collin Chartier). The front-pack swimmer has yet to have a great day in Kona. Can he take some inspiration from his soon-to-be bride Ashleigh Gentle’s amazing season and have an awesome race on October 8th?

