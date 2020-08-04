Ironman Announces Taupo as Host of 2022 Ironman 70.3 World Championship

Ironman today announced that Taupo, New Zealand will host the 2022 Ironman 70.3 World Championships on Dec. 10-11, 2022. Taupo was slated to host the 2020 Ironman 70.3 World Championship on Nov. 28-29, but that race was postponed and then canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While it was disappointing to have to cancel the 2020 edition of the Ironman 70.3 World Championship it’s great news for our athletes around the world, those in New Zealand, and the wider Taupo community, that we’ve been able to secure this magical location for a world championship event in 2022,” said Andrew Messick, President & CEO of the Ironman Group in a press release. “Taupo is an iconic Ironman destination and we look forward to having the best triathletes in the world head to New Zealand for what will be a week-long celebration of triathlon.”

The 2021 70.3 World Championships will take place on Sept. 17 and 18 in St. George, Utah. Ironman says that the previously announced 2022 finalist cities of Klagenfurt, Austria and Lahti, Finland will now carry forward to 2023 with an announcement of the selected destination to come.

Ironman 70.3 World Championship Locations