Help Us Pick The King & Queen of Kona: The Semifinals

In honor of what would have been Ironman World Championship race week, we're pitting the race's legends against each other to crown a King and Queen of Kona.

The winners will be determined through face-offs. For the men and the women there will be quarterfinals, semifinals, and then a final battle on what would have been race day for the 2020 Ironman World Championship. Your votes decided round 1 winners and now we’re onto the semifinals. The semifinals end on Friday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. MT.

