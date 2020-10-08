Help Us Pick The King & Queen of Kona: The Semifinals
In honor of what would have been Ironman World Championship race week, we're pitting the race's legends against each other to crown a King and Queen of Kona.
The winners will be determined through face-offs. For the men and the women there will be quarterfinals, semifinals, and then a final battle on what would have been race day for the 2020 Ironman World Championship. Your votes decided round 1 winners and now we’re onto the semifinals. The semifinals end on Friday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. MT.