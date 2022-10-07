Breakfast with Bob: Tim O’Donnell

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Timothy O’Donnell has been 6th, 5th, 4th, 3rd, and 2nd in Kona. There is obviously one place missing on that list. Although this year, the dad of two has much more on his mind than winning the Ironman World Championship after suffering a major heart attack in 2021. Just being here on the start line is a victory.

Can’t get enough Ironman World Championship coverage? Visit our Kona Hub for news, analysis, history, photo galleries, and so much more – new stories added daily from our team on the ground at the Big Island.

RELATED: How to Watch the 2022 Ironman World Championship Races