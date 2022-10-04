Breakfast with Bob: Sebastian Kienle
This will be the 2014 Ironman World Champion’s last Kona as a professional triathlete, and he plans to enjoy every second of it.
This will be the 2014 Ironman World Champion’s last Kona as a professional triathlete. The sport will miss the incredible Sebi tremendously. So, let’s enjoy this Breakfast with Bob conversation with the one and only: Sebastian Kienle.
