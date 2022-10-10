Breakfast with Bob, Podium Edition: Sam Laidlow

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Young rising star Sam Laidlow made the race yesterday in his debut at the Ironman World Championship in Kona. We chatted with Sam about his race, which he raced from the front from the start to the last few miles of the run. For Sam, who has been racing triathlons since he was 4 years old: “Yesterday was a dream come true.”

Can’t get enough Ironman World Championship coverage? Visit our Kona Hub for news, analysis, history, photo galleries, and so much more – new stories added daily from our team on the ground at the Big Island.

