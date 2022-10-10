Breakfast with Bob, Podium Edition: Lucy Charles-Barclay

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

The amazing Lucy Charles-Barclay finished 2nd for the fourth time in a row at the Ironman World Championship in Kona on Thursday – an accomplishment that she considers a victory after returning from injury.

Can’t get enough Ironman World Championship coverage? Visit our Kona Hub for news, analysis, history, photo galleries, and so much more – new stories added daily from our team on the ground at the Big Island.

RELATED: Video: Lucy Charles-Barclay Talks Racer Girl Comebacks and (Another) Second Place