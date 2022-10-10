Breakfast with Bob, Podium Edition: Gustav Iden

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Gustav Iden won the Ironman World Championship in his debut in Kona. We chatted today about his race. Gustav talked about the uniqueness of the island and this race, and the contrast between the solitary barrenness of running in the lava fields to the crowds and noise of the finish line. “Kona is legendary for a reason.”

