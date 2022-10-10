Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Get 50% Off Outside+

Limited Time Offer

Subscribe Now

Ironman

Breakfast with Bob, Podium Edition: Anne Haug

“In the end, it’s a battle with yourself.”

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

The 2019 Ironman World Champion finished in 3rd place on Thursday in Kona – her third 3rd place at the World Championship. We chatted with Anne Haug about her race. Anne discussed the importance of keeping a level head and positive attitude during the race: “In the end, it’s a battle with yourself.”

Can’t get enough Ironman World Championship coverage? Visit our Kona Hub for news, analysis, history, photo galleries, and so much more – new stories added daily from our team on the ground at the Big Island.

RELATED: Video: Anne Haug Nabs Another World Championship Podium

Stay On Topic

promo logo