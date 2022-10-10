Breakfast with Bob, Podium Edition: Anne Haug

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

The 2019 Ironman World Champion finished in 3rd place on Thursday in Kona – her third 3rd place at the World Championship. We chatted with Anne Haug about her race. Anne discussed the importance of keeping a level head and positive attitude during the race: “In the end, it’s a battle with yourself.”

