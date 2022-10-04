Breakfast with Bob: Patrick Lange

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

He’s a two-time Ironman World Champion, the current holder of the run course record for Kona, and a Challenge Roth Champion. But Patrick Lange comes into Kona as an underdog to some. We chatted before race day to check in with Patrick and see how he is feeling before the biggest race of the year.

Can’t get enough Ironman World Championship coverage? Visit our Kona Hub for news, analysis, history, photo galleries, and so much more – new stories added daily from our team on the ground at the Big Island.

RELATED: How to Watch the 2022 Ironman World Championship Races