Breakfast with Bob: Maja Stage Neilsen

After high school, Maja Stage Nielsen went to Club La Santa to work as a golf instructor, but fell in love with triathlon while there, and changed course. She’s finished 11th, 12th, and 15th at the Ironman World Championship in Kona, and was 10th last May at the World Championship in St. George.

